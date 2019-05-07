Rosemary Clarke to continue attendance program

Rosemary Clarke Middle School in Pahrump is keeping its “Perfect Attendance Program” in effect going forward. Students have had improvements in attendance and academics since the program’s implementation, according to officials at the middle school.
Students do not go unrewarded for their hard work in keeping their attendance up.
“Through the generous donations of our sponsors, we are able to reward a handful of students with a ‘Perfect Attendance” T-shirt on a weekly basis,” According to school officials.
The amount of recognition of students given throughout the year has increased.
“We hold a quarterly award assembly recognizing students with perfect attendance, academic achievement and student of the month,” according to school officials. “At these assemblies, the students receive a pin to put on their RCMS (Rosemary Clarke Middle School) lanyard. This was made possible by our local and surrounding communities.”
Rosemary Clarke had several sponsors for its programs during the 2018-19 school year: Purcell Tire, William Lyon Homes, Terrible Herbs, Valley Electric Association Inc., Candice Perkins, Tim Dunlap, Carol Cusimcno and others.
