Rural Nevada casino-hotel to open replica landmark for weddings, ceremonies

A rural Nevada hotel-casino in Amargosa Valley is finishing up a project that will host weddings and other ceremonies and bring a piece of state history to the area.

The Longstreet Inn Casino &RV Resort at 4400 S. Highway 373 in Amargosa Valley is putting the finishing touches on its replica of a 19th-century Catholic church that was initially built in Belmont, Nevada in 1874 and later moved to Manhattan. The replica structure will soon be host to several types of events when it opens near the end of October.

“Our Chapel at Longstreet will be available for wedding ceremonies, baby christenings, memorials and church services for the residents of Nye County and guests of the Longstreet Inn and Casino,” said Curt Thompson, general manager of the Longstreet Inn.

The Longstreet, one of several properties in Nye County that are owned by Jim Marsh, is planning to host a dedication ceremony at its new chapel on Oct. 28 starting at 10:30 a.m. Marsh also owns the Tonopah Station, Bug Bar and Banc Club in Tonopah; he also holds other properties throughout the state.

Thompson said the dedication ceremony will be “followed by a non-denominational church service.”

The service will be officiated by Amargosa Valley resident Sherry Donegan.

Thompson said the chapel sits on the Longstreet property and is surrounded by ponds and waterfalls.

Belmont church

The original Belmont Church was built in Belmont, Nevada in 1874, according to information posted at the site of what is now a replica of the original Catholic church from the 19th century. Belmont was once the Nye County seat during the mining boom in the 19th century.

What is now known as the Church of Belmont had its first service in 2001 on Easter Sunday. That service was officiated by Rev. Ken Curtis of Tonopah, according to information at the Belmont site.

Thompson said when mining interests moved from Belmont, the church was moved piece by piece to Manhattan. According to information at the Belmont Church, the original structure in the area was moved in 1906.

Marsh said the replica structure in Belmont, which he worked to reproduce, has been a success since it came together.

An Episcopal preacher comes down from Reno in the summer, according to Marsh.

“We’ve had two or three other priests hold services in the summertime,” Marsh said. “They start at Easter, goes through September.”

Also, weddings have also been held at the church since 2001.

“It’s a very picturesque place to have the weddings because you look out over the town,” Marsh said.

Marsh also said that “it’s been a real addition in the community, and I hope to do the same thing for Amargosa Valley.”

Today, the replica is coming together at the Longstreet.

“We just reproduced the identical church—only we did modernize it by putting some heating and cooling in it,” Marsh said.

The chapel will hold about 48 people for many types of events, including weddings, funerals and baptisms, he explained.

Book a ceremony

Those interested in booking their ceremony at the Longstreet’s chapel should plan to spend $150 for the daily rental fee.

Reservations and payments can be done through the Longstreet’s front desk; tours of the chapel are provided, said Thompson.

The Longstreet allows those putting on events at the chapel to bring their own officiants.

Also available is space to hold a reception or party at the Longstreet’s Colorado Room. Cost depends on the guest’s requirements, Thompson said.

“We will allow them to bring in their food and will charge a rental for setup, or we can prepare catered banquets for up to 120 people,” he said.

For more information, contact the Longstreet Inn at 775-372-1777.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com