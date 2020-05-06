69°F
School district announces it will be closed until May 15

Staff Report
May 5, 2020 - 9:25 pm
 

The Nye County School District announced Friday that all district buildings and facilities will remain closed through May 15, in compliance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s most recent Stay at Home directive.

The closures apply to all NCSD buildings and facilities and applies to all employees, students and the public. Learning at a Distance for our students will continue, as will district processes that can be completed remotely or electronically.

In addition, food distribution at school sites will continue uninterrupted. The reinstatement of all services will be evaluated over the next two weeks as we continue to monitor positive COVID-19 cases in Nye County.

In a statement, the school district stated it is in the best position to flatten the curve in the spread of the coronavirus. For more information, visit the NCSD website at www.nye.k12.nv.us or the NCSD Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/NyeCountySchoolDistrict.

Getty Images The number of patrons at table games should be based on the type of game to ensure ...
Reopening gaming facilities subject of Thursday meeting
Staff Report

The Nevada Gaming Commission will meet virtually Thursday to discuss how to resume gaming operations that were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health and safety policies for the resumption of gaming operations will be considered for possible action at this meeting.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A local protester on his Harley showed his support fo ...
Reopen Nevada rally held in Pahrump, another scheduled for Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As of May 1, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has relaxed some of his emergency COVID-19 restrictions, allowing certain businesses to reopen. However, the “Stay at Home” order has not been lifted and many other “nonessential” businesses are still unable to resume their normal operations, a fact which leaves a bad taste in the mouths of those pushing the effort to recall the governor and remove him from office.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 primary election is set for June 9 and voters in Nev ...
Overview of Nye County’s 2020 Primary Election
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 Primary Election is officially underway, with mail-in ballots making their way to homes all across Nye County and Nevada.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, May 2 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $25 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This is the fourth week of sessions, with Wednesday’s to ...
Extension offers webinar, online town hall for small businesses
Staff Report

Besides needing funds available for small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, small business owners need additional support and guidance, as well as opportunities to talk with other small business owners. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering virtual question-and-answer “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” for small businesses every Wednesday and webinars on specific topics for small businesses every Friday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility co ...
GridLiance announces executive promotions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility company, has announced several executive promotions, naming Justin Campbell executive vice president and chief development officer, Alison Zimlich executive vice president and chief financial officer, Michael Landgraf vice president for corporate development and president of GridLiance West and Joe Loner vice president for finance and treasurer.

Getty Images The NSHE noted that a nationwide trend of disrupting or even hijacking these meet ...
NSHE offers security tips for virtual collaborations
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada System of Higher Education has released a list of virtual collaboration tools security tips, hoping that people who are using virtual collaboration tools such as Zoom, Teams and GoToMeeting to share video, audio and screen content will protect themselves.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file Walmart implements new policies to mitigate the spread ...
Walmart accelerates rollout of new Express Delivery service
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walmart on Thursday announced Express Delivery, a new service that delivers more items from the store than ever before to customers’ doors in less than two hours.

Getty Images Each chapter donated $50,000 to help secure and provide additional personal prote ...
Nevada auto dealerships make donations for health workers
Staff Report

In an effort to help support the state’s healthcare workers and first responders, the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association and its southern chapter, Southern Nevada Franchised New Car &Truck Dealer Association, have donated a combined $100,000 to the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.