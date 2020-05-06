School district announces it will be closed until May 15

The Nye County School District announced Friday that all district buildings and facilities will remain closed through May 15, in compliance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s most recent Stay at Home directive.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The closures apply to all NCSD buildings and facilities and applies to all employees, students and the public. Learning at a Distance for our students will continue, as will district processes that can be completed remotely or electronically.

In addition, food distribution at school sites will continue uninterrupted. The reinstatement of all services will be evaluated over the next two weeks as we continue to monitor positive COVID-19 cases in Nye County.

In a statement, the school district stated it is in the best position to flatten the curve in the spread of the coronavirus. For more information, visit the NCSD website at www.nye.k12.nv.us or the NCSD Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/NyeCountySchoolDistrict.