Search for missing woman continues

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance regarding a reported missing person.

In early February, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and the Death Valley National Park Service located a vehicle in a remote area just outside of Death Valley called Slab City, which is private property. This area is commonly used by campers during the winter months and is located off Highway 190. The vehicle was a white 2009 Chevrolet HHR, with North Carolina license plates, and is registered to Kelsey Pittman out of North Carolina.

Deputies and park rangers searched the area for Kelsey or any other responsible party; however, they were unsuccessful in locating anyone. Throughout the course of the next several months, deputies checked on the vehicle and ran the license plate several times to see if Kelsey had been reported as a missing person, however, the inquiries came back with negative results. Within those months, extensive searches of the area were conducted, including utilizing the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Team, drones, tracking/cadaver dogs, as well as certified trackers. Each search turned out negative results.

Sheriff’s deputies spoke with Kelsey’s mother, who reported Kelsey as a missing person. According to Kelsey’s mother, the last time anyone had contact with Kelsey was in November 2024, when Kelsey had law enforcement contact in Utah.

Kelsey Pittman is a 33-year-old Caucasian female, with strawberry blonde hair, hazel eyes, 5’05” tall, and 130 pounds. If you have any information regarding Kelsey Pittman, please contact Investigator Howard at 760-937-3234.