News

Seattle Fish and Chips closes during public health crisis

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
April 8, 2020 - 1:44 am
 

The Seattle Fish and Chips restaurant on the north end of Pahrump is closing its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the updated news and recommendations from the experts, we feel that the best thing for us to do for the health of all of our staff and community is to close until we are told it is safe to be open,” the company said on its Facebook page. “This has been a hard decision but want all of us to be as safe and healthy as possible. We look forward to serving you very soon!”

Seattle Fish and Chips opened its doors at the end of 2019 at 2050 N Highway 160, Suites 400-500, at Mesquite Avenue.

The restaurant is owned by Guy and Marla Vallee who have been in Pahrump for over a year. The couple also own a fish and chips restaurant in La Conner, Washington, the La Conner Waterfront Cafe.

Chris Bishop, president of Nevada Realtors
Nevada Realtors responds to eviction moratorium
Staff Report

The Nevada Realtors, a professional trade association, released a statement in support of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s move to creat an eviction moratorium in Nevada.

Getty Images The Nevada CAN website, for Nevada COVID-19 Aging Network, is “focused on mainta ...
New website will help older Nevadans deal with coronavirus
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state Aging and Disability Services Division has set up a new website to help senior Nevadans and their caregivers find resources in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Paramedics employ lifesaving measures to a patient following ...
One person dies in head-on collision
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Thousandaire Boulevard and Homestead Road, just before 1 p.m., on Thursday, April 2.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Little Caesars open during health crisis
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Real estate professional Conrad Serrano recently took over as the new owner of Little Caesars in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Comptroller Savannah Rucker.
Nye County’s financial prospects look grim
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Comptroller Savannah Rucker provided the Nye County Commission with an update on its financial situation in light of the novel coronavirus and the outlook is far from rosy, with Rucker reporting that the county is already eyeing a nearly $2 million deficit in revenue versus expenses for this fiscal year.

Getty Images
Tiger tests positive for COVID-19 at Bronx Zoo
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the first instance of a tiger testing positive for the new coronavirus.