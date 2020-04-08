Seattle Fish and Chips closes during public health crisis

The Seattle Fish and Chips restaurant on the north end of Pahrump is closing its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Seattle Fish and Chips opened in late 2019 in Pahrump. The restaurant is owned by Marla and Guy Vallee, who also own another, larger cafe in La Conner, Washington.

“With the updated news and recommendations from the experts, we feel that the best thing for us to do for the health of all of our staff and community is to close until we are told it is safe to be open,” the company said on its Facebook page. “This has been a hard decision but want all of us to be as safe and healthy as possible. We look forward to serving you very soon!”

Seattle Fish and Chips opened its doors at the end of 2019 at 2050 N Highway 160, Suites 400-500, at Mesquite Avenue.

The restaurant is owned by Guy and Marla Vallee who have been in Pahrump for over a year. The couple also own a fish and chips restaurant in La Conner, Washington, the La Conner Waterfront Cafe.