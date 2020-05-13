Senior living facility instituting additional safety measures

Officials at Pahrump’s Inspirations Senior Living are making an effort to reassure the safety of residents living at the facility amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times As stated in a message on its website, Inspiration Senior Living facility has reinforced infection control processes and emergency preparedness plans, which are already in effect, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As stated in a news release, Inspirations management is strongly focused on the comfort, care and essential well-being of the facility’s employees and residents.

Grace Management Inc. oversees operations at the facility.

“We believe that our senior living community is an essential part of the solution and a beacon of comfort, truth, and reassurance during these challenging times,” the release stated. “In the face of uncertainty and understandable concern regarding COVID-19, we are present and prepared.”

The release went on to state in part that management at Inspirations wholeheartedly agrees with the sentiment of its medical advisor, Dr. Kevin O’Neil, who indicated that a senior living community is likely the best place for loved ones at present.

“Considering the aggressive infection control measures that are taking place, we remain confident that our community continues to be the best place for our residents and are honored that each calls Inspirations home,” O’Neil said. “That confidence is supported by our proactive and precautionary approach to following the recommendations and guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), our local and state health departments, and more.”

The release went on to state that the partnership and cooperation of residents, family members, associates, and local health care providers has also been invaluable.

“We value our position as good neighbors in Pahrump, and the health and safety of our residents and associates is our number one priority,” according to the release.

As stated in a message on its website, the facility has reinforced infection control processes and emergency preparedness plans, which are already in effect.

“We have enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols related to COVID-19, and we are eliminating all non-essential visitor access to all of our communities,” the message stated. “We are ensuring our residents remain connected virtually with their loved ones, and we are postponing or adjusting large group functions while reserving connections and engagement.”

The message went on to state that the facility is modifying or adjusting its dining service as appropriate.

“We are regularly monitoring the health of our residents and associates, and we are encouraging and supporting our associates to remain home when sick,” the message noted.”We are also maintaining regular communication with residents, families, and associates.”

Inspirations Senior Living is located at 931 E. Honeysuckle Street.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirationsseniorliving.com, or call (775) 751-2300.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes