Senior Menus

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 14 – October 18.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 14 – October 18.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Beef stew, w/w noodles, garden salad, mixed berry cup, pinto bean soup;

Tuesday – Chicken cacciatore, rice, veggie blend, w/w bread, watermelon, stir-fry veggie soup;

Wednesday – Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey Dijon veggies, salad, simmered bacon and beans, tropical fruit, egg drop soup;

Thursday – Shepherd’s pie, Manhattan blend veggies, Jell-O with fruit, broccoli cheddar soup;

Friday – Crab baked pasta, peas and carrots, pudding, chili soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Farmers Ins., Medicare info, 10 a.m.; Craft Class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly/Folk Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY – HALLOWEEN DANCE, 5-9 P.M.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of October 14 – October 18.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Because of the continual rise in food /utilities/etc. costs we have found it necessary to raise meal prices. Effective Sept. 1, Senior meals will be $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Baked Chicken Quarter

Tuesday – Beef Lasagna

Wednesday – Pizza

Thursday – Meatloaf

Friday – Breaded Chicken Sandwich

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 14 – October 18.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito with potatoes and chunky salsa, orange slices, orange juice;

Wednesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;

Thursday – Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich, yellow squash, cantaloupe;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, crispy bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice.