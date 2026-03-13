Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 16 – March 20.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Pork chop, rice, Manhattan blend veggies, berry cup, cheddar broccoli soup;

Tuesday – St. Patrick’s Day: Corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, dinner roll, carrot cake, carrot ginger soup;

Wednesday – Chicken teriyaki, rice, stir fry veggies, pears, tomato basil soup;

Thursday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana, corn chowder;

Friday – Tuna noodle casserole, herbed veggies, sliced tomato, low-sodium Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar, beef barley soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – NO ACTIVITIES – St. Patrick’s Day Lunch.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Scan Health Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; NO Fusion Belly Dance Class.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 16 – March 20.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Meatloaf – (Dinner - 4 to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday – Reuben Sliders (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Fish and Chips (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of March 16 – March 20.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Tuesday – Corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, Irish soda bread cookie, berry cup;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Arroz con pollo, steamed spinach, 3-bean salad, vanilla yogurt, hot fruit compote;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with green peppers and onions, low-sodium bacon, hash brown potatoes, orange juice.