Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 30 – April 3.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Honey garlic pork roast, mashed potatoes, w/w bread, glazed carrots, applesauce, ravioli soup;

Tuesday – Orange chicken, white rice, snow peas, berry cup, creamy potato soup;

Wednesday – Spaghetti, zucchini, 7-grain bread, salad w/creamy Italian dressing, orange-mango fruit cup, lentil soup;

Thursday – Chicken fajita casserole, rice, peppers/onions, cinnamon pudding, pork verde soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, broccoli-stuffed potato, steamed carrots, w/w bread, honeydew melon, lasagna soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Haircut appointments, call Angie, 610-636-4595;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 4-8 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of March 30 – April 3.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, low-sodium sausage patties, roasted herb potatoes, orange juice;

Tuesday – Beef patty on w/w bun, baked beans, sliced tomato, lettuce leaf;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – BBQ pork sandwich, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, low-sodium sausage patties, roasted herb potatoes, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 30 – April 3.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Country-Fried Steak – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef Tacos (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chili Dogs (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Scampi with Noodles (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken Salad Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)