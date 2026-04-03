Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 6 – April 10.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – EASTER LUNCH: Spiral ham, sweet potatoes, cheesy broccoli, w/w roll, carrot cake, carrot-ginger soup;

Tuesday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potato, green beans, peaches, beef noodle soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup, cream of mushroom soup;

Thursday – Brown sugar chicken thighs, peas and carrots, tater tots, strawberry cup, split pea soup;

Friday – Cabbage beef bake, sweet potato, 4-way veggies, w/w roll, pudding w/fruit, northern bean soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Crochet Club, 10 a.m.-noon; Haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Blind Support meeting, 12:30 p.m.; Cribbage Club, 4-8 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Haircuts, 9-11 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 6 – April 10.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Baked Pork Chop – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef, Cabbage and Potato Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken Enchiladas (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Beef Lasagna (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken Pot Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of April 6 – April 10.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs w/veggies, low-sodium sausage, home fries, peaches w/cottage cheese;

Tuesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, cantaloupe;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries w/veggies, mixed berries, w/w toast, orange juice.