Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 20 – April 24.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Chicken pasta, herbed veggie medley, spinach salad, creamy Italian dressing, spiced applesauce, vegetable soup;

Tuesday – Supreme pork chop, rice, stir-fry veggies, berry cup, pinto bean soup;

Wednesday – Ground beef and cheese casserole, green beans, peaches, zucchini veggie soup;

Thursday – Turkey chili, red beans, w/w roll, Normandy veggies, strawberry cup, chicken verde soup;

Friday – Santa Fe chicken, brown rice with veggies, mixed tossed salad, garlic French dressing, mandarin oranges, tortellini soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Crochet Club, 10 a.m.-noon; Haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 4-8 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Haircuts, 9-11 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 20 – April 24.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Prime Rib – sponsored by George Wehrly (free for dine-in customers only) – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – French Bread Pizza (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Reuben Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Egg Salad Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of April 20 – April 24.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon strips, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken pasta primavera, colorful salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, garlic bread, citrus delight;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, fresh greens salad;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice.