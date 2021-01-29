Senior menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 1 – February 5.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Swedish meatballs, noodles, corn, salad, cake;

Tuesday – Chicken penne, zucchini, salad, garlic bread, citrus delight, soup;

Wednesday – Ham and Swiss on hoagie roll, chips, pea salad, fruit cup;

Thursday – Italian sausage with peppers and onions, noodles, broccoli salad, banana pudding, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 1 – February 5

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – BBQ chicken, steamed broccoli, colorful salad, French roll, chocolate cake;

Tuesday – Beef with vegetables, fried rice, pot stickers, custard cups;

Wednesday – Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, French roll, peach cobbler, French vanilla ice cream;

Thursday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, roasted butternut squash, carrot salad, spice cake;

Friday – Baked cod, rice pilaf, potato salad, lemon bars.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 1 – February 5.

The Amargosa Senior Center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Pork loin roast, potatoes au gratin, steamed peas, garden salad, applesauce;

Tuesday – Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, steamed vegetables, coleslaw, yogurt;

Wednesday – Chicken in orange sauce, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad with dressing, yogurt;

Thursday – Swedish meatballs with mushroom sauce, egg noodles, steamed carrots, fresh fruit;

Friday – Egg casserole with mixed veggies and cheese, crisp bacon strips, hash browns, orange juice.