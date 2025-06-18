Seven hopefuls to vie for the title of Miss Pahrump

Lucy Smith has spent the last 12 months as Miss Pahrump 2024 and it's almost time for her to bestow her title upon her successor, who will be chosen by a panel of judges at the 2025 Miss Pahrump Pageant on June 20. (Miss Pahrump Pageant)

This Friday will mark the beginning of a new adventure for whichever young lady will earn herself the crown as the next Miss Pahrump and with seven hopefuls set to dazzle audience members, it’s sure to be a difficult decision for those judging the Miss Pahrump Pageant.

The contestants for 2025 include Arielle Lighten, Heaven Martin, Isabella Simpson, Nyomi Skinner, Molly Stoddard, Angel Martin and Emilee Rodriguez.

Arielle is the 16-year-old daughter of Suzi and Terrence Lighten and she’s active in a variety of school and extracurricular programs. Arielle takes part in a book club, as well as social ballroom dancing and a church youth group. She also plays frisbee and loves to spend her free time baking, expressing herself through creative works of art, styling hair, sewing and rollerblading. Arielle’s aim is to one day become an entrepreneur and her Miss Pahrump platform is “Minimizing Screens and Maximizing Dreams.”

The Martin sisters, Heaven and Angel, are the daughters of James R. Martin and granddaughters of James and Janet Martin.

Heaven is 18 years old and a Pahrump Valley High School cheerleader and member of a church youth group whose hobbies include cooking, painting and diamond painting. Heaven’s future aspiration is to become a child law advocate and her pageant platform is “Gathering Blankets for Those in Need.”

Angel is 16 years old and like her sister, she is a youth church group member whose baking hobby is a great complement to Heaven’s cooking. Angel is a part of Pahrump Valley High’s Varsity Cheer team and JAG. Aside from baking, she enjoys swimming and dancing. With her goal of someday becoming a veterinarian, Angle’s pageant platform is “Helping Animals in Need.”

Randy and Candace Simpson are the proud parents of Isabella, a 16-year-old member of Pahrump Valley High’s Dance Team. In addition to a passion for dance, Isabella likes to snuggle down with a good book, go shopping or just hang out with her friends and family. Isabella’s dream is to be a marine biologist and her community platform is “Donating Necessities to our Animal Shelter.”

Jake and Vanessa Skinner’s daughter Nyomi is one of the youngest Miss Pahrump Pageant contestants at 14. A member of both a youth church group and the Interact Club, Nyomi enjoys tennis, track and field, baking, playing the piano and the art of crochet. The career she has decided to pursue, midwifery, dovetails well with her pageant platform of “Supporting Expecting Mothers by Creating Thoughtful Prenatal Care Packages.”

The Stoddards’ 17-year-old daughter Molly is a member of Pahrump Valley High School’s National Honor Society who lets the music move her, loving dance, crafts, and her dog. One of Stoddard’s favorite activities is visiting Disneyland and she one day wishes to become a forensics and criminal pathologist. Her Miss Pahrump platform is “Stand Up to Cancer.”

Last, but certainly not least, is Reyna and Miguel Rodriguez’s 14-year-old Emilee, who spends much of her time engaged in dancing with the Pahrump Valley High Dance Team and the Nevada Dance Centre. She’s also into gymnastics and swimming. When it comes to the future path she will take, Emilee is considering either physical therapy or investment banking. An avid reader, Emilee’s platform is “Pages with Purpose.”

Reigning Miss Pahrump 2024 Lucy Smith will have the honor of crowning one of these young ladies as her successor and the new queen, along with her attendants, will assume the duties of the Miss Pahrump Court, including appearances in the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade, Nevada Day Parade and at many other functions throughout their year.

Presented by sponsor Saitta Trudeau Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram, the Miss Pahrump Pageant will take place Friday, June 20 inside the Saddle West Showroom. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the young ladies take to the stage at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person for general admission or $20 for VIP admission and can be purchased prior to the pageant through any contestant or by emailing MissPahrumpPageant@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com