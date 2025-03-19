Sheriff McGill shares recent medical procedure

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill made an announcement last week regarding his health that took many area residents by surprise.

McGill took to the sheriff’s office social media site to personally share the results of a recent medical procedure he underwent this month after discovering what doctors described as a “node” on one of his lungs following a biopsy procedure back in 2017.

At the time, McGill said doctors informed him that the “node” appeared to be benign but follow-up procedures revealed that the mass was growing and had to be removed.

“On March 14, 2025, I underwent a needle procedure in Las Vegas to have this done,” he explained. “Afterward, the doctor told me that it needs no further treatment but I will have to have CT scans for a year or more.”

Sheriff McGill went on to say that he is very confident in his doctor’s opinion and doesn’t expect any further problems.

“I will be back after the weekend,” he concluded. “This is the only public comment I will make on the matter as this is a private health matter. In the interest of transparency, I am making this post. Thank you for your time. Sheriff Joe McGill.”

McGill, who has worked for more than three decades in the law enforcement profession decided to run for Nye County sheriff in 2021.

He retired from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after 26 years where he worked patrol, the problem-solving unit, and narcotics, along with what’s known as the VIPER Auto Theft Task Force, as well as other various detective assignments.

