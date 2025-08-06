Sheriff’s Corner: Nye County Sheriff’s Auxiliary deserves our thanks

101°F
By Joe McGill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 6, 2025 - 4:35 am
 

The Nye County Sheriff’s Auxiliary, also known as SAU, has been in existence for many years in Nye County. These individuals are volunteers under the direction of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The Auxiliary assists us in many ways, including traffic control for accidents, fires, parades and special events. They are often retired members of our community who want to provide a service to their community, and they meet that goal on a daily basis.

These committed people get no pay for what they do and yet they respond at a moment’s notice day or night, rain or shine. Numerous times, the Auxiliary members have been called in the middle of the night to respond to the far reaches of Nye County to block roadways for crashes, fires, floods, crime scenes or whatever is needed. The services they provide for our agency take these tasks out of the hands of deputies to be free for other incidents for which they are needed.

The members also provide the valuable service of delivering civil papers to citizens such as evictions and protective orders. Again, this keeps the deputies free for other tasks that the Auxiliary can’t do for us.

You can recognize the Auxiliary by their uniform. They wear a blue shirt with the NCSO badge on the left chest and their name on the right chest, with black pants. The purpose of their different uniform provides easy identification that they are part of the sheriff’s office, while still being recognized as not being a peace officer.

We are proud to say that the Nye County Sheriff’s Auxiliary is a part of our family and they help more than I can ever explain.

When you see them in the community, please stop and thank them for what they do.

Joe McGill serves as the sheriff of Nye County.

