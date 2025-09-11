Shoot on up to Carvers this weekend

Grand opening set to celebrate the new trap range and amenities at the Carvers Arena and Rec facility.

Trap shooting is a very popular outdoor sporting activity in Nevada and the Carvers Arena and Recreation Area is striving it make a name for itself as a go-to for these types of competitions. A brand new trap range and associated amenities were recently completed and a grand opening will celebrate the improvements this Saturday. (Buddy Krebs/Special to the Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Construction at the Carvers Arena and Recreation Area has given way to a newly revamped trap shooting range, along with a clubhouse, picnic tables and a carport awning and a grand opening is slated to celebrate the achievements. (Holly Merritt/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Now users of the Carvers Arena Trap Range have somewhere to relax and spread out a meal, with new picnic tables installed as part of a recent improvement project. (Holly Merritt/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The new trap shooting range at the Carvers Arena and Recreation Arena includes a total of six trap houses and seven solar-power trap machines. (Holly Merritt/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Carvers Arena and Recreation Area in northern Nye County has been undergoing a lot of upgrades in recent months and now it’s time to commemorate all of the hard work that’s gone into reviving this once deteriorated county asset. This Saturday, the Nye County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is inviting all outdoor recreation enthusiasts to head out for the Grand Opening Celebration of the new Carvers Trap Range and RV Campsites.

“The event is to celebrate the completion of a major outdoor recreation project in Carvers, Nevada, 60 miles north of Tonopah,” an announcement from Nye County detailed. “Thanks to a $74,765 Nevada Outdoor Recreation and Infrastructure (NORI) grant and $15,500 in in-kind contributions, the Carvers Arena and Recreation Area now features a fully-developed clay target shooting range and RV accommodations, totaling nearly $90,000 in improvements.

“The 42-acre county-owned parcel has been transformed through a two-year community effort led by the Smoky Valley Lead Wasters trap shooting club. With six trap houses, seven solar-powered trap machines, a clubhouse, a carport awning and picnic tables, the facility is now a regional draw for shooting events and outdoor recreation,” the announcement continued, adding, “With events already drawing participants from across Central Nevada, the club is now seeking funding for a sporting clays expansion.”

The improvement project began roughly two years ago when, in 2023, the parks and recreation board was awarded the NORI grant, which opened the door for the long-desired revitalization. At that time, parks and recreation board member Holly Merritt had expressed the board’s desire to see the entire Carvers Arena and Recreation Area complex, “…become an active Nye County fairgrounds, equal in every way to fairgrounds in other Nye County communities.” The NORI grant was focused on the first phase of that revitalization, the overhaul and upgrade of the existing trap shooting range, and officials are excited to see this phase reach its completion.

The grand opening event this Saturday will include recognition of key partners for the improvement project, including the Nye County grants team, Nye County District 1 Commissioner Bruce Jabbour, NORI representatives and community stakeholders. The Smoky Valley Lead Wasters club, led by president Eric Merritt and vice president Tom Harris, will also be recognized for their part in managing the facility. There will be a guided facility tour and shooting demonstrations, along with light snacks, cake and refreshments as well.

The Carver’s Arena and Recreation Area is located about 15 minutes north of Hadley on Nevada State Highway 376 and the county provided detailed instructions on how to reach the site.

“To avoid confusion with the abandoned ‘Old Round Mountain’ please note that the trap range is located in Carvers, a subdivision about eight miles north of Hadley,” Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly explained. “From Highway 376, head north to mile marker 54, then turn left at the old diesel tank (the closed Carvers Bar will be on your right). Follow the dirt road to the facility, signage will be placed to assist with navigation.”

The grand opening celebration is set for this Saturday, Sept. 13, starting at 1:30 p.m. at 6755 Rodeo Road in Carvers.

“Come celebrate the milestone in northern Nye County outdoor recreation development,” the county encouraged. “All are welcome!”

For more information visit the Smoky Valley Lead Wasters Facebook group.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com