Short Term Rental licensing requirement now in effect

Owners have 90 days to complete registration, licensing, and inspections with the Town of Pahrump.

On July 15, 2025, the Nye County Board of Commissioners adopted Pahrump Town Ordinance No. 74, establishing licensing requirements for short-term vacation rentals (STRs) under Chapter 8.115 Article V of the Town Code.

The ordinance took effect on Aug. 4, 2025 and Pahrump Town Manager Brett Waggoner announced that STR owners have 90 days to complete registration, licensing, and inspections with the town of Pahrump.

Property owners must also ensure compliance with state and local business license requirements, as well as room tax registration through the Nye County Treasurer’s Office.

Letters have been sent to owners of property/properties identified as STR(s) on one or more rental listing sites. STR owners should already have active state of Nevada business licenses pursuant to NRS 76.100, and town of Pahrump business licenses pursuant to PTO 8.24. If they do not already have the state and local business licenses, they must apply for them now.

Business license applications and information are available at pahrumpnv.gov/158/Business-License. There is also a tax component that requires registration, reporting, and payment with the Nye County Treasurer’s Office, application and forms for which are available at nyecountynv.gov/1117/Room-Tax-Ordinances-and-Forms.

Failure to comply with licensing and registration requirements will be in violation of the code and subject to penalties and code enforcement actions.

If you have questions, contact the Town Office at 775-727-5107 or via email at TownOffice@pahrumpnv.gov.