Due to lower than usual staffing levels, the town of Pahrump Community Pool will be closed on Tuesday and Thursday, starting Aug. 14, and will close for the season on Aug, 26, the local government announced.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times file The season is coming to an end at the Pahrump Community Pool.

The pool will also operate with shortened hours starting on Sunday, Aug, 12, and the pool will not be open for Labor Day weekend, the government added.