News

Shoshone store sells lottery ticket worth $1.9 million

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 9, 2020 - 3:20 pm
 

A California Lottery player who purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Shoshone has won a $1,900,006 prize. The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers — 59, 18, 15, 16, 39 — from Tuesday night’s draw, missing only the mega number, 17.

According to census data, Shoshone has an estimated population of 31, and the Lottery pointed out that anyone in California has an equal chance to become the state’s latest millionaire, in cities big or small.

The winning ticket was purchased at Charles Brown General Store on state Route 127.

“My great-grandfather founded the town in 1910 and had a store,” said current store owner Susan Sorrells. “In the 1950s, my grandfather expanded the store into a supermarket for the mining community. My husband and I, in the ’80s, turned it into a trading post, and in present time, the store has morphed. It has been operating in some form since around 1915. All in the same family, I am the fourth generation.”

Sorrells also told the California Lottery how great the timing is for this win.

“It has been a really long and challenging six months,” she said. “It is nice to have something positive. It is sort of like Christmas. We are really happy about it.”

The identity of the winner will not be known until he or she claims the prize. The ticket must then be verified by the California Lottery.

The Lottery and its employees continue to serve an essential government function, providing funding to the state’s public schools, colleges and universities. In addition, the Lottery provides essential revenue to the local retailers that sell tickets. This money directly helps local businesses, most of which are independently owned by people and families trying to stay afloat in this challenging economy.

Charles Brown General Store will receive an estimated $9,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County still have millions in CARES Act funding to disp ...
Millions in CARES funding still available to Nye County communities
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this year, Nye County was allocated more than $8.4 million in federal CARES Act dollars and with more than $7 million left to spend by the end of the year, county officials are urging the public to apply for the opportunity to receive a portion of that funding.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers with Battle Born Patriots have been out all over ...
As recall effort nears halfway point, more volunteers needed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Battle Born Patriots is approaching the halfway point in its effort to push through a successful recall of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nye County Lead Dee Mounts is putting out a call for volunteers to help with the cause.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Veterans Banner Program honors former militar ...
Nye County Veterans Banner Program now accepting applications
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The brave and selfless men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces hold a special place of reverence in the hearts of the civilians of Nye, where the communities that make up the county are notable for their ceaseless support of the local veteran population.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times If the numbers and percentage of positive c ...
Inyo County moves into Orange Tier for restrictions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Inyo County has moved to the Orange Tier as of Tuesday, loosening restrictions on businesses while retaining the fundamental policies designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Brown family, who owns China Ranch, reth ...
Southeast Inyo County’s venerable landmark businesses still standing strong
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Adaptability, commitment and a little help from their friends are keeping Southeast Inyo County’s three oldest and best loved tourist destinations in business despite the ups and downs of a pandemic economy.

Getty Images The primary goal for implementing Nevada Health Connection is to improve patient ...
New tool will streamline behavioral health referrals
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, announced Monday the launch of Nevada Health Connection, a technology platform designed to enable real-time referrals and monitor availability of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services in Nevada.

Getty Images P-EBT is a new program that gives food benefits to children who lost access to fre ...
Families will receive funds to replace missed school meals
Staff Report

Children who would have received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program have received a one-time refund for the cost of school lunches that were missed this spring because of COVID-related school closures.

Katie Coleman-Nevada Rural Housing Authority The Nevada Rural Housing Authority recently receiv ...
Desert Properties receives recognition
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) has recently earned a prestigious distinction.

Getty Images To participate, simply make an artistic creation using things you may not use any ...
Nevadans urged to get creative to back recycling
Staff Report

As part of our mission to foster a greener Nevada, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Recycling Program is excited to promote awareness about the importance of recycling and reusing through this year’s “Creative Reuse Showcase” statewide art show.