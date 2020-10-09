Shoshone store sells lottery ticket worth $1.9 million

A California Lottery player who purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Shoshone has won a $1,900,006 prize. The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers — 59, 18, 15, 16, 39 — from Tuesday night’s draw, missing only the mega number, 17.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

According to census data, Shoshone has an estimated population of 31, and the Lottery pointed out that anyone in California has an equal chance to become the state’s latest millionaire, in cities big or small.

The winning ticket was purchased at Charles Brown General Store on state Route 127.

“My great-grandfather founded the town in 1910 and had a store,” said current store owner Susan Sorrells. “In the 1950s, my grandfather expanded the store into a supermarket for the mining community. My husband and I, in the ’80s, turned it into a trading post, and in present time, the store has morphed. It has been operating in some form since around 1915. All in the same family, I am the fourth generation.”

Sorrells also told the California Lottery how great the timing is for this win.

“It has been a really long and challenging six months,” she said. “It is nice to have something positive. It is sort of like Christmas. We are really happy about it.”

The identity of the winner will not be known until he or she claims the prize. The ticket must then be verified by the California Lottery.

The Lottery and its employees continue to serve an essential government function, providing funding to the state’s public schools, colleges and universities. In addition, the Lottery provides essential revenue to the local retailers that sell tickets. This money directly helps local businesses, most of which are independently owned by people and families trying to stay afloat in this challenging economy.

Charles Brown General Store will receive an estimated $9,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.