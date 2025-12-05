Show off your holiday spirit with the Pahrump Christmas Lights map

The Pahrump Master Gardeners have started decorating the Demonstration Garden for the holidays and once it's all ready, they will be adding the location to the Pahrump Christmas Lights map. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

A local home has its fence lined with glowing candy canes and multi-colored lights and its yard filled with holiday wonder. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Part of the Pahrump Christmas Lights map, this home on Windy Lane has been decked out for the season, with an assortment of blow-up characters and shining lights arranged all throughout the yard. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Putting up Christmas decorations can be a time-consuming task but there are many in Pahrump who are more than willing to put in the effort it takes to create gorgeous displays, such as this one on Percheron Avenue. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

From twinkling lights to classic Christmas characters and more, there are many valley homes and businesses worth seeing this season and those with a display they think is eye-catchingly awesome can register for the Pahrump Christmas Lights map. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Just about everyone can enjoy the sight of a beautifully decorated home during the holiday season and the Pahrump Christmas Lights map is aimed at helping residents find the most festive displays in the valley. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Do you have a house that’s festooned with holiday décor? How about a dazzling display of Christmas lights or a property filled with blow-up seasonal characters and other holiday wonders? Or perhaps a business that embraces the spirit of the season with a sparkling, shining array of festive designs?

Anyone with a Christmas set-up who wishes to share their Yuletide joy with their fellow community members has the opportunity to add their location to a list of Pahrump Christmas Lights.

Sponsored by Artesian Cellars and Charleston Peak wineries, Pahrump Christmas Lights is a community-curated, interactive map that guides users to some of the most festive sights in the valley.

“Pahrump is an awesome place to live, work and play, so we started Pahrump Christmas Lights to help people celebrate the winter holidays with joy and ease,” information on the effort explains. “We have created this map to help you find local homes and businesses that have decorated for the holidays. If you’re new to Pahrump, this is a great way to learn how to get around and discover all the hidden gems we have to offer. Even if you’re a longtime resident, we guarantee you will also find businesses and treasures you did not know existed. So come on and explore Pahrump’s Christmas Lights displays and vote for your favorite.”

Registering a home or business for the Pahrump Christmas Lights map is simple. Once all the decorations are up, take a photo or two of the location and then visit the website to submit the pictures, along with an address so that those who want to take a lights tour can find the right place. It’s free to register and at the end of the season, both bragging rights and a $100 gift certificate will go to the best of the displays.

As of yesterday morning, there were already nine Christmas lights locations entered into the map but there are plenty more places throughout the valley with displays worthy of seeing this year. And submissions can come from anyone, not just homeowners or businesses themselves, but also from those who admire the view.

“If you see a spectacular home while driving, have a neighbor who shines bright or even need us to correct an error, let us know!” the two wineries encouraged. “Our panel of judges will vote on the best lights display by Dec. 31 and the winners will be notified by one of our volunteers, so please be sure we have all your contact details.”

The two wineries are also encouraging people to start off their Pahrump Christmas Lights tour with a visit to the “Winter Wine-Derland” market at Charleston Peak Winery.

“Join Artesian Cellars and Charleston Peak for a delightful winter market experience!” the businesses enthused. “The market is open Dec. 5-7, 12-14 and 19-21 from 4 to 7 p.m. What a great way to start your tour of our Pahrump Christmas Lights!”

For more information or to register a home or business on the map, visit PahrumpLights.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com