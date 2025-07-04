Simkins Park Splash Pad contract awarded

Officials with Nye County and the town of Pahrump were joined by staff with T-Mobile and local mother Rayne Pryor for a ceremonial turning of the dirt at the Pahrump Splash Pad announcement event in October 2023. The town is ready to see the project actually break ground now that a $299,000 contract has been awarded. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Splash Pad is a project that was initiated in 2023 and after two years of pursuing potential builders, a contract has now been awarded for construction of the water facility at Simkins Park. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

A Request for Proposal (RFP) to construct Pahrump’s first splash pad has resulted in the awarding of a roughly $299,000 contract to Great Western Installations, a company with plenty of experience in government-sponsored projects of this nature.

“Staff has worked really hard to get this going and moving forward,” Pahrump Buildings and Grounds Manager Jimmy Martinez told the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing board for the town of Pahrump, during its July 1 meeting.

Reviewing the history of the bidding process, Martinez explained, “We did bring this up to you about a year ago, trying to get this approved and moving forward, but the cost was outrageous. So, we went back to the drawing board, did another scope, went out again and still, it was too high for the money we have allocated. Now, we’re here again with a company that came within our price range.”

The Pahrump Splash Pad is planned as a 1,500-square-foot facility at Simkins Park. The RFP from Great Western Installations details utilization of AquaWorx equipment such as a raining post, arching ground sprays, spider ground sprays, an aqua bubbler and geyser ground sprays. The RFP also specifies an AquaWorx water filtration system with a 3,000-gallon tank.

Some have questioned why Simkins Park was selected for the splash pad, as it is located on the northern end of town rather than centrally, and the subject was raised again at the July 1 meeting. Martinez explained this was partly due to the local homeless population.

“The reason we why we didn’t put it over by the (Pahrump Community) pool is due to the fact that we do have homeless at Petrack Park and we’re trying to keep it away so it doesn’t become a bathing facility. We’re putting it at Simkins to help with and also, to give something to the community on the north side of town,” Martinez said.

Commission chair Ron Boskovich said he was disappointed that the presence of homeless people is forcing the town to build the splash pad away from the center of town, to which commissioner Bruce Jabbour concurred. Jabbour added that he was not certain the location would keep the homeless from using it for bathing, either, although he does support the idea of a splash pad in general.

Jabbour then touched on the financial situation in the county but commissioner Debra Strickland interjected that town of Pahrump funds are separate from county funds. The Nye County comptroller confirmed that the funding for the project has already been budgeted through a $50,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant and the town’s Capital Improvement Fund, which has over $5 million in it.

“I can support this, guys, because believe it or not, driving six or seven miles isn’t that far,” Strickland remarked before making a motion to award the bid. “I think you’re going to see an influx of children because it’s there. Build it and they will come… This will be a great addition to the town of Pahrump.”

Strickland added that this was the first of what could be a series of splash pads, noting, “We’re dipping our toe in it, if you will.”

The motion to award the bid to Great Western Installations in the amount of $299,349.32, through a contract already in place by the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, was seconded by Boskovich and passed 4-1, with commissioner Ian Bayne the sole voice against.

Great Western Installations will have six months to complete the project from the date of the notice to proceed.

