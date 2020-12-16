57°F
News

Sisolak extends statewide ‘pause’ through mid-January

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
December 16, 2020 - 10:06 am
 
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 ...
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced the state will be extending the restrictions in place under the current pause in Nevada through Jan. 15.

This statewide pause implemented strict mitigation measures in an effort to both protect lives and protect the state’s fragile economy. Under this pause, capacity is limited to 25% at many businesses, including restaurants, bars, casinos floors and gyms.

Additionally, public gatherings are capped at 50 individuals or 25% capacity, whichever is less, and private, residential gatherings are limited to 10 people from no more than two households.

“I know the mitigation restrictions in place under the current pause are devastating to many Nevadans who just want to go back to normal, those who are worried about their jobs, their businesses, keeping their homes and getting their kids back to school,” Sisolak said. “But as I’ve said for nine months now, we must do what we can to protect the health and safety of the public. That remains more important than ever as we experience these record numbers.”

The governor said the state will continue to monitor and evaluate our current situation to determine whether different actions need to be taken. If officials and experts agree that Nevada’s trends are going beyond our ability to respond, the state will have no choice but to implement new measures.

Additionally, Sisolak announced one more public health mitigation measure; on Tuesday he will be signing a directive that will place a moratorium on most residential evictions in Nevada through March 31. The moratorium will apply to tenants unable to pay rent and will not prohibit certain evictions. For example, lease breaches for things like unlawful activity or nuisance are not included.

Sisolak noted that the first doses of a vaccine will be allocated this week.

“On Friday night, the FDA granted emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine and this morning, the Western States Panel tasked with reviewing the vaccine signed off as well,” Sisolak said. “We anticipate receiving the first shipment in the state on Monday, and the state team has worked closely with our partners and plans are in place to distribute the first allocation of the Pfizer vaccine to our frontline health care workers for immediate vaccination, and staff and residents in our skilled nursing facilities as soon as possible.”

Thanksgiving apparently had the impact on the pandemic experts expected it would, Sisolak said.

“As you all know, Dr. Fauci predicted that Thanksgiving would cause “a surge on top of a surge,” and we have every indication that’s where the nation — and where Nevada — is headed at this time,” the governor said. “According to state health officials, we are just now beginning to see the effects of the holiday in our data.

“As we expected, what appeared to be a brief decline in new cases over the holiday weekend was related to decreased testing over the holiday.”

The governor said that, while the numbers are the worst they have been since the pandemic began, continued vigilance is required.

“With the extension of this pause, the evictions moratorium, the cooperation of Nevadans and a vaccine on the horizon, I am hopeful we can continue to stand together in this fight against the virus,” Sisolak said. “We are fighting the virus; we cannot fight one another.”

THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Silver ...
Nevada Health Link accepting applications through Jan. 15
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

While most of the country prepares to conclude their open enrollment periods this week, Nevadans have an additional 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage for 2021.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Officials with Immunize Nevada are shown organizing paperwor ...
Pahrump flu shot clinic held, another set for Amargosa
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Flu season is in full swing and for Immunize Nevada, the season comes with a major mission in mind, providing access to flu shots for all those who need them.

Getty Images The proposed legislation has gained bipartisan support in Congress, as well as ba ...
Nevada senators push for federal dollars for restaurant industry
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has joined Senator Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., to urge congressional leaders to pass an act that will help the restaurant sector and its employees.

University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration outreach/marketing specialist Alf ...
Extension offers strategy session for small business
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will offer a free online town hall Wednesday, Dec. 16, to provide small businesses with a recap of the major business developments of 2020 and the adjustments for the new year business owners might need to consider as a result.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sales associate assists a shopper at Social Distraction Fa ...
New clothing business opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At present, opening a new business amid a pandemic requires a certain amount of courage and determination, along with the prerequisite financial means.

Getty Images The housing division’s Home is Possible programs have assisted 21,970 homebuyer ...
Program helps 1,000th teacher buy home in state
Staff Report

A middle school teacher on Wednesday became the 1,000th teacher to use the Nevada Housing Division’s Home is Possible for Teachers down payment assistance program to purchase a home.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR making updates to unemployment site
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation performed updates to its unemployment insurance website, ui.nv.gov, to improve the security of the site, resulting in some visual changes to the claimants’ and employers’ login screens. The updates were implemented on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The lobby of Faith for Action, at 2210 Commercial Drive, is ...
Local agency holding holiday toy drive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With the holiday season in full swing, Pahrump’s Faith for Action agency is holding a special holiday dinner event for the valley’s elderly, homeless, veterans and anyone who might not get a hot meal.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube ...
Daily COVID-19 update focuses on food security
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Julia Peek, deputy administrator of Community Health Services were joined by Jennifer Ott, director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture on Monday to provide updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response and discuss NDA’s programs.

Getty Images Anyone who suspects someone is impersonating an OSHA inspector should ask the pers ...
Individuals reportedly posing as OSHA officials
Staff Report

The state Division of Industrial Relations said it has received several reports indicating that individuals posing as Nevada OSHA officials are making contact with businesses in northern Nevada.