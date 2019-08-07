Sisolak, Perry tour Nevada National Security Site

After months of furious letter writing and recriminations between Carson City and the Trump administration, Energy Secretary Rick Perry met Thursday with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak at the Nevada National Security Site in Nye County.

Since Sisolak, a Democrat, was sworn into office in January, the two administrations have been at odds.

In February, Sisolak boycotted National Governors Association events at the White House to protest the Energy Department’s unannounced shipment of a half-ton of weapons-grade plutonium to the federal facility 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas last year. Perry invited Sisolak to tour the site.

Then this summer, Perry was put on the spot when it was reported the Energy Department may have mistakenly shipped “reactive” nuclear material that had been mislabeled into Nevada in dozens of shipments of lower-level waste over the past six years.

Following the daylong visit, Perry said, “I appreciate the governor taking the time to learn more about the vital national security missions being performed by the dedicated patriots who work at the Nevada National Security Site. The department remains committed to working closely with Nevada state officials in an open and transparent way to support this great resource and maintain our trust and credibility with the people of Nevada.”

In a statement issued Friday, Sisolak said, “It is unfortunate that the important national security efforts conducted at NNSS have been overshadowed by the DOE’s recent shipment missteps, and I remain committed to holding them accountable and establishing a more transparent working relationship with the State of Nevada and the many local communities impacted by the Department’s actions.”

