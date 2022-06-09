92°F
SLIDESHOW: Meet the 12 competitors in the Miss Pahrump Pageant

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 9, 2022 - 11:16 am
 
(Abigail Fitzpatrick/Pahrump Valley Times)

There’s still time to purchase tickets for the 2022 Miss Pahrump Pageant.

The popular event, now in its 46th year, features 12 contestants, vying for the crown at the Saddle West Showroom beginning 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Judy Maughan has been associated with the pageant for more two decades.

“This year we have several dancers as well as singers,” she said. “We also have a piano piece and two very interesting presentations. Students have to be a female from ages 13-to-18 years old, entering high school from ninth through 12th grade. They also need to live in Pahrump and just pay the registration fee.”

Maughan spoke about the popularity of the Miss Pahrump Pageant.

“We have done a lot of promotion and we have an enthusiastic group coming into the high school,” she said. “We have a lot of freshmen this year and I think this is a group of very active girls that are coming in, so we have a nice big group this year.”

The Miss Pahrump Pageant is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $15 for VIP admission.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

