Small Business Saturday returns in Nye

Getty Images

Nye County will celebrate another year of Small Business Saturday, with Nye County commissioners formally declaring the event in 2019.

During its Nov. 5, 2019 meeting, the Nye County Commission unanimously approved a proclamation recognizing Small Business Saturday in the county.

“Whereas, the government of Nye County, Nevada celebrates our local small businesses and the contributions they make to our local economy and community… (and) support our local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our communities and whereas advocacy groups, as well as public and private organizations, across the country have endorsed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday. Now, therefore, we, the Nye County Board of County Commissioners, do hereby proclaim November 30, 2019 to be Small Business Saturday in Nye County, Nevada and urge the residents of our community and communities across the country to support small businesses and merchants on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year,” a document from the 2019 meeting read.

The proclamation also included some statistics surrounding Small Business Saturday, detailing that there are 30.7 million small businesses in the U.S., representing 99.7 percent of all firms with paid employees. Further, small businesses are responsible for 64.9 percent of net new jobs created from 2000 to 2018 and employ 47.3 percent of employees in the private sector.