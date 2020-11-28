59°F
Small Business Saturday returns in Nye

Staff Report
November 28, 2020 - 1:04 pm
 
Updated November 28, 2020 - 1:12 pm
Getty Images
Getty Images

Nye County will celebrate another year of Small Business Saturday, with Nye County commissioners formally declaring the event in 2019.

During its Nov. 5, 2019 meeting, the Nye County Commission unanimously approved a proclamation recognizing Small Business Saturday in the county.

“Whereas, the government of Nye County, Nevada celebrates our local small businesses and the contributions they make to our local economy and community… (and) support our local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our communities and whereas advocacy groups, as well as public and private organizations, across the country have endorsed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday. Now, therefore, we, the Nye County Board of County Commissioners, do hereby proclaim November 30, 2019 to be Small Business Saturday in Nye County, Nevada and urge the residents of our community and communities across the country to support small businesses and merchants on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year,” a document from the 2019 meeting read.

The proclamation also included some statistics surrounding Small Business Saturday, detailing that there are 30.7 million small businesses in the U.S., representing 99.7 percent of all firms with paid employees. Further, small businesses are responsible for 64.9 percent of net new jobs created from 2000 to 2018 and employ 47.3 percent of employees in the private sector.

Nye County commissioner faces charges related to CARES Act
By Glenn Puit and Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo turned himself in to authorities on charges he voted on CARES Act programs while he was benefiting from them.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This Angel Tree angel, hung inside the local Bank of Americ ...
Angel Trees out in Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving has come and gone and the Christmas season is officially upon the community, bringing with it the opportunity for residents to help spread a little holiday cheer by participating in the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

Because of early holiday deadlines at the Pahrump Valley Times, winning lottery numbers for the Wednesday night drawing of the California Super Lotto were not available but will be published in the Wednesday Dec. 2 issue with the results of Saturday night’s Super Lotto.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One of the best things about Thanksgiving is ...
Turkey divan makes Thanksgiving leftovers divine
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One of the best things about the Thanksgiving holiday is enjoying the wonderful leftovers. Now, I don’t know about your post-turkey-day turkey, but mine usually has no legs, or thighs but lots of leftover breast. If that happens to your turkey too, then you’re going to love this week’s recipe, Turkey Divan. We’ve got turkey, broccoli and mushrooms smothered in a cheesy creamy sauce, topped with crunchy, buttery breadcrumbs to make a classic casserole.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Crews with Valley Electric Association are seen erecting the ...
Pahrump’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting to be held virtually
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Thanksgiving festivities are at an end and the community is now turning its attention to the Christmas season, which for the town of Pahrump always includes the placement and lighting of the enormous Community Christmas Tree.

The Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump is home to Pahrump Justice Court, which has changed its op ...
COVID surge leads to adjustments in Pahrump Justice Court operations
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to swell in the Silver State, Pahrump Justice Court is taking action now to curb any potential spread of the disease in its courts, which were shut down for two weeks earlier this year after an employee tested positive for the virus.

Photo provided by Nye County Sheriff's Office Cole Engelson, 38, was convicted of first degree ...
Murder suspect convicted in jury trial
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of a child more than three years ago, was found guilty following a jury trial this week.

Getty Images Another round would not only “help families meet basic needs” but also “boo ...
Economists urge Congress to approve more relief checks
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With stimulus negotiations stalled and millions about to lose unemployment benefits, 127 economists pressed Congress to send Americans a second round of stimulus checks.