Small Business Week taking shape

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that this year’s National Small Business Week will be held from April 29-May 5.

Thinkstock Every year since 1963 SBA takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from across the nation through National Small Business Week.

Virtual events, recognition and educational opportunities throughout SBA’s 10 regions and 68 districts will be held throughout the week.

Administrator Linda McMahon will start the week in Washington, D.C., where she will recognize and award outstanding small business owners and Resource Partners from around the country.

She will continue the week with a bus roadshow starting in Jacksonville, Florida and then continue on to South Carolina and North Carolina. Each stop she will meet with small business owners, visit small businesses and hold roundtable discussions.

The SBA was created in 1953 and is a cabinet-level agency of the federal government.