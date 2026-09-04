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Special meeting on data center regulations canceled

/ Pahrump Valley Times
September 4, 2026 - 5:01 am
 

The Nye County Commission was set to address a bill regarding regulations for data centers in all areas of the county except for Pahrump - where these facilities have been banned - at a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 4. However, that meeting has now been canceled.

“The proposed bill remains under review. No new hearing date has been scheduled at this time,” Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly announced Thursday. “Notice of any future public hearing on Bill No. 2026-14 will be provided in accordance with applicable law.”

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