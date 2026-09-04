Letters to the Editor

At 85 it’s doubtful Fauci will really pay much of a price from his hubris, beyond his loss of his high self-opinion.

Public servants can’t let ego help guide decisions

With the things that have been happening for quite a while now and the connections to human nature have the ability to affect millions of people, especially on its negative side. It reminds me of some quotes our Founding Fathers warned us about, like James Madison’s, “If men were angels” (if you’re not familiar with it, it’s well worth your time to look it up). George Washington was more blunt with his words: ” Government is not reason. Government is not eloquence. It is force and like fire it is a dangerous servant and a fearful master.”

They weren’t only speaking of those we can elect, but all those appointed in high bureaucratic positions that make decisions that can directly affect the lives of millions. I’m sure there are many both elected and appointed that have the best intentions for the people they serve, but human nature may let one’s ego dominate their decisions, then human nature.

After enough people see those decisions were not beneficial, it will put those who made those decisions in a defensive state, rather than taking responsibility. The latest Senate hearings are a prime example of bending rules and “knowing better than anyone else”, even those with equal or more knowledge on the subject.

If you remember there were several other “experts” with PHDs, that were ostracized for even questioning decisions. The things that happened to so many because of the decisions either made or encouraging those with power to make have caused people to lose their incomes, to lose education, children to lose social abilities, and some to lose their lives unnecessarily.

It was President Nixon that banned “gain of function experiments”, which President Obama agreed and strengthened, but they left a caveat for prophylactic research, apparently Fauci’s thinking “you must develop the disease first”, although I can imagine doing it on the U.S.’ greatest competitor. One thing which exposed his beliefs was the really dumb idea to put those thoughts of his on U.S. Government computers and servers. At 85 it’s doubtful he’ll really pay much of a price from his hubris, beyond his loss of his high self-opinion.

David Jaronik

Reader provides clarity on no taxation of tips

In response to the outlandish rhetorical electioneering of Joe Gruters, some clarity is in order.

The law regarding the taxation of tips was created in 1919. However, it was not until 1982 legislation was created in the House but it was in the Senate under Republican Bob Dole that the teeth was put into that law. By the way it was signed into law by President Reagan, another Republican.

Trump rolls into town touting his no taxes on tips but the reality was he had many, many opportunities to put the issue before the Legislature. Let’s remember it’s the Legislature that creates the law. Trump and his cohorts just don’t get to sprinkle pixie dust on something and make it happen. Talk is cheap until it meets reality. While touting the tax cut on tips allowing those workers to keep that money in their pockets to spend on groceries and gas, most folks remember what the price of gas and groceries was before Trump’s asinine economic policies and his failure during the war with Iran.

Joe Gruters continues to spread the typical electioneering rhetoric of lower taxation, job growth, and elimination of needless regulations all under the watch of Joe Lombardo. Let’s all remember that like the president, the Legislature actually does the heavy lifting as far as taxation ultimately leading to job creation. Don’t be fooled by Gruters’ nonsensical cheap electioneering.

Speaking of Joe Lombardo and his tenure as sheriff, let’s all remember during the Bundy standoff he had jurisdiction over the entire area outside of the federal lands, Clark County. There is an infamous picture of a supporter of Bundy with a high-powered rifle with a scope sitting on the overpass with that rifle pointed at federal officials. Lombardo sat on his hands and did nothing, in fact Clark County law enforcement under the leadership of Joe Lombardo was nowhere to be found during that criminal activity on the part of Bundy and his supporters.

E. Henry Humbert