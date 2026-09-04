Sheriff’s office and Vitalant to hold “Badge of Honor” blood drive

The upcoming two-day event is dedicated to honoring first responders, military and everyday heros.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Vitalant are holding a special Badge of Honor Blood Drive next week in Pahrump. (Vitalant)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Vitalant are joining forces next week for two special blood drives.

“It [blood from donations] potentially saves someone’s life,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Whether it be from an injury or an illness or needing a medical condition, blood transfusion.”

The first-ever Badge of Honor Blood Drive is set for two days of donations, Thursday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 11, from noon to 6 p.m. Both blood donation days will be held at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel &Casino’s banquet room, 681 S. Highway 160. Vitalant is hoping to see 100 donors over the course of both days.

“As our nation commemorates the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, National Preparedness Month in September is a reminder that an adequate blood supply must always be available,” Vitalant Communications Manager Nicole Schultz said in a statement. “Donating at this blood drive, or any Vitalant blood drive near you, ensures that blood is ready for every patient need, whether planned or an emergency. Appointments to donate can always be made online at vitalant.org.”

The Badge of Honor Blood Drive aims to honor first responders, members of the military and ordinary heroes who protect and serve others, while also giving a lifesaving measure to those in need.

Blood donated at next week’s drives will be used in Vitalant’s national network, which quickly moves the important product to where it’s most urgently needed, whether that be to almost 50 hospitals here in Nevada or to approximately 900 across the country.

A gift basket with items from local Pahrump businesses will be won by one donor in a raffle. Those who are opted into the Vitalant Donor Rewards Program will also receive an exclusive “Boo-lieve in saving lives” Halloween T-shirt that glows in the dark.

Opted-in Vitalant rewards program donors can receive a $20 gift card by using promo code LABORDAY-2026-V when scheduling an appointment on Sept. 10. If participating on Sept. 11, donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $10,000 gift cards.

For more information about Vitalant, promotion details and scheduling donations, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825. Vitalant asks interested donors to schedule appointments, so it can better distribute staffing resources and lessen wait times. Walk-ins will be welcomed on a limited basis.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Badge of Honor Blood Drive

■ Hosted by the Nye County Sheriff's Office and Vitalant

■ Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino banquet room at 681 S. Highway 160

■ Thursday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

■ Friday, Sept. 11, noon to 6 p.m.

■ Scheduling appointments at vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825

■ Vitalant asks the community to schedule appointments. Walk-ins will be accepted on a limited basis.