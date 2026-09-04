Giving youngsters an academic head start

The HIPPY program equips families with the tools and materials to help get their preschoolers ready for the classroom.

Parents have the opportunity to help get their preschool-aged children ready for the classroom through the Sunrise Children's Foundation's HIPPY program, which provides free activity packets for families in Pahrump, Las Vegas, Mesquite and Laughlin. (Sunrise Children's Foundation)

The HIPPY program from Sunrise Children's Foundation offers families of children ages two to five educational packets filled with activities to help them get ready for school, each delivered in-person right to the home. (Sunrise Children's Foundation)

The Sunrise Children's Foundation is dedicated to giving young children an early start in education, offering programs to support families as they ready their youngsters for the classroom. (Sunrise Children's Foundation)

Getting a head start in just about anything can prove a great advantage and for very young children, having a head start when it comes to learning is something that can go a long way toward helping them find success once they enter the world of education.

In an effort to ensure preschool-aged children are as prepared as possible for the day they will go to the classroom, the Sunrise Children’s Foundation offers the Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters, or HIPPY, program.

“Sunrise Children’s Foundation celebrated 30 years of the HIPPY program last year,” HIPPY Program Manager Jami Stephens detailed for the Pahrump Valley Times. “We started in Las Vegas and in 2015, we expanded into Pahrump and have been serving families in the Pahrump community for over 10 years now. We have home visitors who actually live in the communities we serve, they know the community, they raise their children in the community, so they are vested in seeing their community thrive.”

As to how the program works, Stephens said it all begins with family recruitment.

“We partner with parents who have children from two to five years of age. There is no cost to the families and we will come to the parent, either in their home or at their work, to complete the enrollment process,” she explained. “And the age of the children is the only requirement, so we do check birth certificates to show proof of age. After they are enrolled, we start the home visits, which includes 30 weeks of packet deliveries.”

These weekly educational packets focus on giving parents all the tools they need to begin teaching their young children about language, literacy, math, science and even help with physical development.

“There are 30 packets total and each consists of age-appropriate activities for the child. So, if you have a two-year-old and a five-year-old, you’ll get different packets based on their age,” Stephens detailed. “Inside each packet are five different activities that support school-readiness and they build on each activity in the next week. Each comes with all of the supplies and accompanying storybooks, at no cost. They come with scissors and glue, yarn to measure, pencils, crayons, all of the things needed to complete the activities – and it’s totally free for families.”

Aside from receiving regular deliveries, as well as coaching on how to utilize the materials to best advantage, the HIPPY program also gives families the ability to meet one another at events known as “Family Connections”.

“At these events, parents who are enrolled in the program come together to do different activities and network with each other,” Stephens said. “We partner with the NyE Communities Coalition to use their facility when the weather is too warm or too cold and we also send families to them for their resources. They have safe sleep classes for babies, they have car seat safety, many different things that promote health and safety.”

The Sunrise Children’s Foundation operates on various funding mechanisms, including allocations from the Maternal Infant Childhood Home Visiting Program, state community block grants, donations via fundraisers and contributions from businesses, organizations and individuals. Stephens emphasized that the organization is always looking to form new partnerships within the community and is greatly appreciative of all donations that are made toward its mission.

“At Sunrise Children’s Foundation, we believe in each child’s potential and we believe in giving children and families a strong start,” Stephens concluded.

For more information or to enroll in the HIPPY program, visit SunriseChildren.org or call 702-631-7130.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com