Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will be open Labor Day Weekend from Friday the 4th through Monday the 7th, 7 to 11 p.m. Paint the night sky! (Randy G. Gully/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will be open Labor Day Weekend from Friday the 4th through Monday the 7th, 7 to 11 p.m. Paint the night sky! (Randy G. Gully/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Passionate about poetry? The Tumbleweed Tales II poetry group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin, from 2 to 4 p.m. Poetry reading and discussion guaranteed. Donations for the PV Museum are welcome. (Judith Brooks-Strickland/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump delivers another jam-packed schedule to keep your extended Labor Day weekend swirling with activity. You do work hard all year (and you have been melting all summer). These next several days are all yours to celebrate your work ethic with socialization, enrichment, great live bands, and insanely loud fireworks. Live it up!

It’s truly not Labor Day weekend in Pahrump without fireworks. The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will be open Labor Day weekend nightly from the 4th through the 7th, 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. Valid fireworks passes are required for entrance; passes can be purchased in advance at any firework company within Nye County for a $5 fee. No more than five (5) participants at each of the stations; all participants must be 18 years or older. The Fireworks Safety Site, located at 3770 Fox Avenue (corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road), is owned and operated by the town of Pahrump. For additional information please call 775-727-2825.

Have you attended “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” as of yet? This community theater production stars Nate Hollis as Dr. Horrible, Mallory Barger as his nemesis Captain Hammer, and Morningstarr Vella as “their charitable shared love interest.” The show dates have been extended into the Labor Day weekend. Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal day (Fri/Sat/Sun), and secure advance tickets. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1.

The Nye County S x S September meet-up is on Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m. at Dry Creek Saloon, 1330 E. Fifth Street. This meet-up is simply a social gathering; however, an optional night ride might be in the making. Come and learn where that ride goes. More info is available at www.nyecountysxs.com

You will need to make a choice Friday evening: attend the First Friday Fundraiser at Artesian Cellars, and mingle with the members of Ms. Senior Golden Years, or challenge opposing trivia teams with your own brainiac bunch to win the cash prize at Lakeview Golf Course. Curious about what’s behind the proverbial door #3? Read the Friday schedule below for more options (including steak, classic cars, a talented vocalist, fireworks, Calvada Theater, or one of Pahrump’s newest popular rock bands).

Saturday dawns with opportunity at Home Depot (wait - don’t most Saturdays begin there?). There is a Kids Workshop monthly craft project scheduled at 9 a.m. The day keeps going with a dart tournament at noon at the Lakeview Golf Course Clubhouse. By Saturday evening, you’ll need to decide again: side-by-side community fun, jazz and blues, Waylon and Willie, fireworks, theater, or good old rock and roll.

Restore your energy Sunday with a hearty breakfast at the VFW Local 10054, express yourself at the Elks Lodge at noon, and kick back with your signature brand of relaxation Sunday night with the options listed below. Don’t worry. You can sleep in on Monday. The fireworks don’t start blasting until 7 p.m.

Happy Labor Day Weekend, from all of us at Pahrump Valley Times!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Lynn Peterson sings an eclectic mix of bluesy jazz, classic rock, and more at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ First Fridays at Artesian Cellars, to benefit the Salvation Army, and A.C.O.R.N. Entertainment features the Nevada Silver Tappers. Raffle tickets, music, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Have questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ The curtain rises on “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ “City Catz” perform live popular 70s/80s era rock at the Wild Side Tavern from 7 to 11 p.m. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ A free Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a school bus shaped organizer. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Dart Tournament at Lakeview Executive Golf Course for friendly competition at noon. All skill levels welcome. $5 entry fee. 301 scoring; cash prize to the winner. 1471 Mt. Charleston. 775-209-5818 or 775-727-4040.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Their set list spans audience favorites — from the smooth sounds of Frankie Valli and the soulful grooves of Motown, to the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire, the rhythm of the Spinners, and the modern pop flair of Uptown Funk. You’ll also hear crowd-pleasing hits from country, classic rock, and more. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Happy Birthday, Dean! Dean West brings his Waylon & Willie sound to the Wine Down Nevada beginning at 6 p.m. Reservations suggested. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Dawg House Rescuers fundraiser at the VFW from 4 to 9 p.m. $40 at the door includes chili in sourdough bread bowls, cornbread, and a side salad. Enjoy cornhole, s’mores at the fire pit, and a line dance competition. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Nye County S x S September meet-up from 6 to 9 p.m. at Dry Creek Saloon, 1330 E. Fifth Street. This meet-up is simply a social gathering. Optional night ride might be in the making. Come and learn where the ride goes. More info is available at nyecountysxs.com

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ The curtain rises on “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets.

■ Friction performs their wickedly entertaining signature rock show at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Open Mic Fun at Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands, solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ Sandbox Bullies perform a mix of Punk Rawk, Rockabilly, Blues and good old Rock ‘n’ Roll at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ The curtain rises on “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, LABOR DAY

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a half-hour of intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Tumbleweed Tales poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-727-8545. 401 E. Basin.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m., 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

■ Donate blood from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget during the Nye County Sheriff’s Office “Pahrump Badge of Honor Blood Drive.” Donors can go to donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule by phone. Check in at the banquet room at 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ “Caffeinated Crafters” monthly gathering of knitting, crochet, stitchery and assorted handwork enthusiasts meet on the second Thursday of the month at Caffe Chilly at 960 S. Margaret St. from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information please contact Tina at 702-326-9080.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex offers 45-minute clinics Thursdays and Fridays through September 18 with time slots at 4:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

^

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Dance like nobody is watching. Sing like you do not care who is listening.”

^

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

^

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

FUTURE PLANNING

Next Friday, in honor of the solemn 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States, there will be a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the VFW Post 10054. On the same evening, the veterans have planned a flag retirement from 5 to 9 p.m. The public is invited to both events. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Pahrump’s annual Fall Festival promises four days of family, food, rodeo, and festival fun Thursday, September 24th through Sunday the 27th. The carnival will be whirling Thursday to Sunday, the rodeo will be explosive on Friday and Saturday, and don’t forget the car show Saturday after the signature Pahrump Fall Festival parade. Tickets for carnival and rodeo are available at three convenient locations. Pre-sale carnival tickets are $35. While there are no pre-sale prices on rodeo, these tickets do sell out. Friday night rodeo is $15, and Saturday night rodeo is $20. Stop by Shadow Mountain Feed & Tack at 2031 W. Bell Vista, or Valley Electric at 800 E. NV 372, or the Pahrump Tourism Center at 400 N. Hwy. 160.

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting their annual Young Eagles Rally Saturday, October 3 beginning at 8 a.m. at 900 E. Jenny Circle, the Calvada Meadows Airpark. Pre-register your youngsters ages 12 through 17 for a free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County to introduce them to the joy of aviation at https://eaachapters.org/ EAA will also be conducting a yard sale that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for their Young Eagles events. Contact Robert Jones at 702-521-1840 for more information.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.