Speeds reach 100 mph as deputies chase suspect on motorcycle through Pahrump

While performing routine traffic patrol in the area of Pahrump Valley and Thousandaire boulevards, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cory Buendicho observed an unregistered orange motorcycle speeding northbound from the intersection at approximately 8 a.m. on June 28.

As such, the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but apparently the rider had other thoughts in mind.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, as Buendicho turned around to conduct the traffic stop, he observed the motorcyclist accelerate and pass another vehicle, also traveling northbound.

At that point, Buendicho activated his emergency lights and sirens.

“The suspect continued to accelerate and drive at a high rate of speed, where he turned eastbound onto Manse Road,” Buendicho’s report stated. “Due to this, I knew the rider was attempting to evade me and I advised dispatch that I was in pursuit.”

The report went on to state that during the pursuit, the rider allegedly reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

As the pursuit continued, Buendicho’s report said that he observed the rider veer around multiple vehicles, thus endangering public safety.

Buendicho eventually caught up with the rider, who reduced his speed to roughly 25 miles per hour in the area of Thousandaire and Money Street, due to a flat rear tire.

“The rider still refused to pull over and looked back at me multiple times while pointing in front of him, indicating that he knew I was attempting to conduct a traffic stop,” Buendicho’s report noted.

Additionally, the rider, identified as John Bench, continued driving approximately 25 miles per hour for a short time until he arrived at his residence where he was placed into custody without further incident.

Bench was charged with one count of allegedly disobeying a peace officer and endangering public safety.

Bail amount was set at $5,000.

