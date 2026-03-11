“Spring into Health” at this free family event

SilverSummit Healthplan will be holding an event in Pahrump with games, food and health resources.

SilverSummit Healthplan, alongside the NyE Communities Coalition (NyECC), will be hosting a free “Spring into Health: A Family Fun Day” event later this week in Pahrump. (SilverSummit Healthplan)

The "Spring into Health: A Family Fun Day" will feature games, food and music for the whole family to enjoy. SilverSummit Healthplan will also be present to help navigate health insurance in an effort to make the process simpler. (SilverSummit Healthplan)

SilverSummit Healthplan, a health care provider serving eligible Medicaid recipients in Nevada alongside the NyE Communities Coalition (NyECC), will be hosting a free event titled “Spring into Health: A Family Fun Day” later this week in Pahrump.

“The intention is to provide a family-oriented event filled with fun activities,” SilverSummit Healthplan Manager of Resource Coordination Eduardo Menchaca told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The Spring into Health event will be on Friday, March 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. and held at the NyECC Activities Center, located at 1020 E. Wilson Rd. The event will feature a live DJ, free food, yard games, raffles, giveaways, airbrushed T-shirts or hats and photos with the Easter Bunny.

“The idea is to invite all of our families in the Pahrump community and nearby communities as well to have just a very fun, chill evening,” Menchaca enthused.

While children of all ages enjoy the event’s activities, SilverSummit Healthplan will be available at the event to chat with parents or caregivers about its services, answer any questions and provide information about how they can help.

“It’s really complicated to navigate insurance and health care in general,” Menchaca explained. “We want to make sure that we’re there to make the process simpler for our members and for our community.”

For more information about SilverSummit Healthplan, visit silversummithealthplan.com.

To learn more about the NyE Communities Coalition, visit nyecc.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

SilverSummit Healthplan

According to its website, SilverSummit Healthplan serves as managed care organization that will provide healthcare services to Nevada Medicaid and Nevada Check Up members in Clark and Washoe counties.

"SilverSummit Healthplan has a commitment to improving the health of the community one individual at time. We're here to treat the whole person by breaking down barriers to accessing care, walking members through their benefits and connecting them to what they need. We do this through our focus on the individual, whole health and local involvement."

For more information, visit silversummithealthplan.com.