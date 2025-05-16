Springtime Community Bed Build surpasses goal

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace The Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace team was overjoyed with the results of their springtime Community Bed Build, where they and fellow community members managed to build 24 new beds in just a few short hours.

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace As part of its mission of providing children with safe, comfortable beds, Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers take bare lumber and turn it into brand new bed frames that are then delivered to local homes.

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Kim Wanker is no stranger to volunteerism and she and members of Drug Court were a huge part of the most recent bed build hosted by Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill took the time to stop by the Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace springtime Community Bed Build and chapter president Carmen Murzyn was delighted to have him in attendance.

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Power tools may seem a bit intimidating to those who have never used them before but volunteers with experience are always on hand to help others learn the ropes at Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed builds.

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Building brand new bed frames takes plenty of work but with the help of community-minded volunteers, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace was able to crank out 24 total beds at its latest bed build event.

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Saturday, May 10 was a busy day for the members of Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace as they hosted their springtime Community Bed Build, an event in which volunteers of all ages and experience levels come together to construct bed frames for local children who do not have a bed to call their own.

At the start of the Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace springtime Community Bed Build, chapter leaders were hopeful. Past successes being what they were, the members of this nonprofit were anticipating the chance to increase their stock of newly constructed bed frames by a total of 20, an ambitious goal but one the group had met before. And when all of the cutting, sanding, drilling and staining came to a close, it was with a thrill of delight that they found they’d not just reached their goal, they had surpassed it by a full four beds.

“We constructed a total of 24 beds and we did it with less people and less time than we have in the past!” an excited Carmen Murzyn raved to the Pahrump Valley Times afterward.

So, what is to become of these new beds now that they have been built? All two dozen of them are destined to wind up in the homes of area youngsters in need.

Murzyn is the president of the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nationwide organization with a singular, central purpose – helping to ensure that children can get the rest they need for proper physical, mental and emotional development by providing bed frames for those who don’t have a bed of their own, complete with mattress, bedding and pillow. It’s a simple yet powerful way to have a lasting, positive impact in children’s lives, allowing them a safe, comfortable place to sleep each night.

To meet its mission, the Nye County chapter and every chapter around the country hosts building events in which the community is invited to take part. The most recent build for Murzyn’s team took place this past Saturday, May 10 and it was another heartwarming effort, with volunteers not only giving back to their community but gaining something for themselves in return.

“When volunteers first arrive at a Sleep in Heavenly Peace build site, they might feel uncertain about their woodworking skills. But that’s the beauty of our organization – we welcome everyone, regardless of their experience level. Whether you’ve never picked up a power tool or you’re a seasoned carpenter, there’s a place for you at our events,” the national organization details.

“Our bed builds are more than just construction projects; they’re dynamic learning environments. Experienced volunteers often step into mentorship roles, patiently guiding newcomers through the process of measuring, cutting, sanding, branding and staining bed frames,” the organization continues. “These moments of skill transfer are where the magic happens – transforming individual acts of service into a collaborative journey of education and empowerment.”

There were volunteers from an array of backgrounds and age groups at last Saturday’s Community Bed Build and Murzyn, along with Michelle Caird — another lead member of Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace — were quick to praise them for generously donating their time and energy.

“We had a ton of help from our local judge, Kim Wanker, and the volunteers from her Drug Court did an amazing job. Plus, we had Tammi McGill and another NCSO officer come out and they all worked really hard too. Then our local sheriff, Joe McGill, stopped by as well, which was really nice. Overall, it was a really successful build,” Murzyn remarked.

“We especially want to thank Judge Wanker and the members of Drug Court for coming out on such a hot day to build beds and make our event a success!” Caird enthused. “Mr. Jim Holmes stopped by and said he couldn’t walk and was unable to help with the build but wanted to donate $200 toward Sleep in Heavenly Peace. It was really incredible that even though we had the smallest group of volunteers and worked the fewest number of hours, we still built more beds than at any of our past community builds. And a big thank you to the Girl Scouts for furnishing fruit slices, nuts and cookies for our volunteers, we appreciate all of you!”

If readers know of any child that needs a bed of their own, requests can be made online at SHPBeds.org

For more information on the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, contact Murzyn at 775-910-8921.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

National sponsors

Sleep in Heavenly Peace partners with several businesses in pursuit of its mission that, "No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!" The sponsorship of these corporate partners is vital to the continued success of the organization and special thanks are offered to the following: