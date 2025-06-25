Stage 1 fire restrictions begin in southern Nevada

EDITORIAL: Populist right goes wrong on the minimum wage

Due to increased fire danger, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions began Friday, June 13, 2025, in Southern Nevada.

These restrictions apply to lands within or managed by Nye County and various agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Reclamation, National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Nevada Division of Forestry and Nye County Department of Emergency Management (Pahrump).

“Most wildfires in Southern Nevada are caused by people, often accidentally, and these kinds of fires are completely avoidable,” said Shane Kelly, Fire Prevention Specialist for Bureau of Land Management. “Before you head outdoors this summer, check for fire restrictions and know how to stay safe. Simple actions like maintaining your vehicle to avoid sparks and not target shooting on hot, windy days can help prevent wildfires.”

These Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit:

■ Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (wood, charcoal, or any other material), campfire, or stove fire (other than portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel), except by permit or when in a developed fee campground or picnic area.

■ Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or when stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

■ Operating or parking vehicles or other motorized equipment over or on top of dried/cured vegetation.

■ Welding, metal grinding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame (except by permit).

These Stage 1 restrictions will be in effect in Southern Nevada until rescinded.

Some agencies may have additional restrictions or exemptions. Fire restrictions may be entirely different in other parts of Nevada. Always check an area’s specific restrictions before visiting. The public is urged to reach out to agencies with questions and visit NevadaFireInfo.org/restrictions for a map of current restrictions, and questions and answers.

Bureau of Land Management – Southern Nevada District

Year-round restrictions prohibit (in addition to stage 1 restrictions):

■ Possessing, discharging, using, or allowing the use of fireworks, pyrotechnic or incendiary devices.

■ Possessing, discharging, igniting, or causing explosives or explosive material to burn, including binary explosive targets.

■ Discharging a firearm using tracer, incendiary, or steel-component ammunition.

■ Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a properly installed and maintained spark arresting devise in effective working order.

Nye County

■ Restrictions prohibit discharging of fireworks, pyrotechnics, or incendiary devices.

Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue

■ All burning is prohibited May 15 – Nov 1, 2025.

■ Property owners are required to obtain a burn permit during “Burn Season,” Nov. 1 – May 15.

USDA Forest Service – Spring Mountains National Recreation Area

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest (including Mount Charleston Fire Protection District)

■ Campfires are only allowed within the approved fire pits or grills provided in developed recreation sites. A developed recreation site has Forest Service signage that designates it as an agency-owned campground or day use area and is identified on a Forest Service map as a site developed for that purpose.

■ Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine between 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. is prohibited during fire restrictions.

■ Outdoor smoking is only authorized while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear of all flammable materials.

■ Year-round fire restrictions are also still in effect for the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area.

