State treasurer’s office launches new art contest for Nevada youth

For many youngsters, thoughts of what sort of career they wish to pursue when they become adults begin circulating in their minds at a very young age, with all kinds of sources of inspiration pulling them in one direction or another, and though those desires often change over time, it is never too early for a child to start thinking about their future endeavors.

Getty Images Youth all across Nevada are invited to visually demonstrate what they'd like to be when they grow up in the Nevada Treasurer's Office's new art contest.

For many youngsters, thoughts of what sort of career they wish to pursue when they become adults begin circulating in their minds at a very young age, with all kinds of sources of inspiration pulling them in one direction or another, and though those desires often change over time, it is never too early for a child to start thinking about their future endeavors.

In an effort to encourage all Nevada youth to put some thought into what their futures will lead them to, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office has started a brand new competition entitled the “What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up” art contest.

This contest invites pre-K, elementary, middle and high school students in to put their creative minds to work by providing a visual representation of the jobs they can picture themselves holding when they reach adulthood.

“The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is proud to announce the official launch of the ‘What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up’ art contest,” a press release from the office sent out earlier this month reads.

“To enter the contest, students from pre-K through 12th grade are encouraged to use their artistic skills and creativity to produce a work of art demonstrating what they’d like their future career to be.”

Those who want to participate in the art contest may use any medium they prefer, be it crayon, paint, pencil or anything else that can be put to paper, to design their submission. However, there is a limit of the size of the piece to be submitted, with all entries to be no larger than 8.5 inches by 11 inches, or the size of a standard sheet of paper. Students in grades third through 12th must also incorporate the phrase, “College Savings Nevada” in some form or style on their artwork.

Students are limited to a single entry and these can be submitted via mail, to the State Treasurer’s Office, Art Contest, 555 E. Washington Ave., Suite 5200, Las Vegas Nevada, 89101 or via email to collegesavings@nevadatreasurer.gov. Submissions can also be hand-delivered to the College Savings Division at the Grant Sawyer State Building in Las Vegas at the aforementioned physical address. Entries can be submitted online as well by uploading them to the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office website at nvigate.gov/contest

The deadline for submission is Friday, Oct. 15.

Once all the submissions have been received and the contest is closed, the entries will be divided into five categories, including pre-K and kindergarten; first and second grades; third, fourth and fifth grades; sixth, seventh and eighth grades; and ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grades. A first, second and third place winner will be selected from each of these categories.

Prizes will include a $1,000 award for first-place winners, a $500 award for second place and $250 for third. The winners’ funds will be deposited into a State Street Global Advisors, or SSGA, Upromise 529 college savings account, which is sponsored by the state.

And students are not the only ones who stand to earn some cash from the art contest either. The teacher who has the most student submissions will also receive a $200 gift card for helping to inspire their students to take part.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our ‘What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up’ art contest,” Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine stated. “With the 2021-2022 school year underway, we hope this contest will serve as an opportunity for students to use their creativity and think about what they want their futures to look like. We look forward to seeing all of the incredible submissions.”

A reception for the winners of the art contest will be held on Nov. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Windmill Library.

For more information visit NVigate.gov/contest

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com