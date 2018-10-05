Storm-damaged road reopens in Southern Nevada

The Nevada Department of Transportation reopened storm-damaged Nipton Road (Nevada Highway 164) to public traffic in southern Clark County.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reopened storm-damaged Nipton Road (Nevada Highway 164) to public traffic in southern Clark County.

However, a pilot car operation remains in place. Average traffic along the roadway is less than 1,000 vehicles a day.

The reopening occurred around 5 p.m. Sept. 28, NDOT said in an announcement this week.

The department last month awarded a $3.45 million emergency contract to Las Vegas Paving to repair the storm-damaged road, which closed on Aug. 15 following flash flooding. A storm washed away portions of the east-west rural highway between mile markers 2 and 6.

The two-lane 18.6-mile-long roadway connects U.S. Highway 95 in southern Clark County, near Searchlight, to Nipton, California.

The improvements, which began Sept, 4, call for placing new roadbed, asphalt paving and installing new precast concrete box culvert for enhanced stormwater drainage. Construction work is expected to finish early November.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.