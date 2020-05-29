94°F
News

Striving for success, commission reduces Pahrump Fall Festival vendor fees

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 29, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Pahrump Fall Festival is, hands down, the single largest community event in the valley each year but over the past few years, it has been dwindling a bit in terms of participation by vendors offering merchandise and goodies for the thousands of people who turn out on a regular basis. With this in mind, town and county officials have made the decision to revise the vendor booth fee schedule, lowering the prices in an effort to attract more vendors and make the 2020 Fall Festival a resounding success.

The Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body of the town of Pahrump, adopted the original fee schedule in early April but, apparently unsatisfied with the costs outlined, a new fee schedule went before the board on May 19 detailing slashed prices. The new fee schedule resolution was welcomed with obvious enthusiasm from the commissioners, who passed it with all in favor.

“We reduced the fee structure and… now you can see the vendor booth prices have come down significantly and the nonprofit prices came down. I think it’s affordable,” Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo stated as the item was opened for discussion on May 19.

“The county (town) is not in this to make money, we’re not trying to make money by any stretch. We want this event to be successful, I think it will be very successful and I’ll tell you why,” Blundo continued. “We’re coming out of this whole COVID-19 thing, and I want the town of Pahrump and people from Clark County coming out here for a great time, I want the rest of the parts of the county coming down, I want people to enjoy… I want this to be a great festival so we’ve got to make it affordable.”

Public comment included just one speaker but her words are undoubtedly applicable to many other organizations and businesses hoping to take part in this year’s Fall Festival.

“On behalf of the Private Well Owners Cooperative, we’d like to thank you very much,” Helene Williams of the Private Well Owners Cooperative told commissioners that morning. “As a nonprofit, last year we found it extremely expensive for all of the requirements and the fees and everything to participate, so we didn’t participate. We’d like to participate in future years, because we feel we have a lot that we can give to the community. So we are very grateful to see that the nonprofit fee for a vendor booth is $50. Again, we wish to thank you so much.”

“We’re here to please,” Nye County Commission Chairman John Koenig responded.

The original fee schedule called for regular vendor booth pricing of $300 per booth, with nonprofits set to pay $150 each.

The new fee schedule has reduced costs for both types of vendors, allowing regular vendors such as food or souvenir sellers to secure a booth for just $200 while nonprofits can get in on the festival for just $50.

The Fall Festival is a longstanding tradition in Pahrump, beginning more than 50 years ago as the “Harvest Festival”. Over the years, the event has changed hands several times, with the most recent organizer being the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce. However, the contract with the chamber expired following last year’s event and the town of Pahrump is taking it over once again for the 2020 season.

The Fall Festival will open on Thursday, September 24 and continue for four days of excitement and fun, concluding on Sunday, September 27.

Hours of operation have not yet been determined but the event is expected to feature all of its traditional elements, including a carnival, rodeo, parade, live entertainment, arts and crafts displays and more. Admission to the festival is free for all but there are costs associated with the carnival rides and rodeo, prices for which have not yet been released.

For more information or to sign up as a vendor contact the town of Pahrump at 775-727-5107.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

