Summer blood donation drive kicks off in Pahrump

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is urging donors to give blood now to reinforce the blood supply.

The next opportunity will be on Wednesday, June 4, at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue, located at 300 N. Highway 160. Appointments are needed to donate from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and you can schedule yours by visiting redcross.org/GiveBlood or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

During the summer months, blood donations typically dip while people are enjoying travel and activities. It’s during these months of increased outdoor enjoyment that see a rise in severe injuries from car accidents, ATV crashes, sports-related injuries, and other summer activities.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, known as “trauma season,” there is a higher-than-usual need for blood transfusions.

The Nye County director of Emergency Management and Pahrump Fire chief emphasizes that, “Blood donations are crucial. The demand is constant and blood products serve patients in vastly diverse life-saving ways including traumatic injury blood loss, burns, surgeries, and illnesses.” He reminds the community that “there is no substitute for blood,” and encourages those who are able to please donate.

Need for Type O blood

While all blood types are vital, there is a pressing need for Type O blood. O negative blood, known as the universal donor, can be transfused to people with any blood type, so it is typically used in emergencies when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Equally important is the need for O positive, which is the most commonly used blood type and can be transfused to any patient with the positive blood type.

“In times of crisis, blood donations save lives. We need donors now more than ever to ensure that hospitals have the supplies they need,” said Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter Rachael Flanigan. “Giving blood now and during the summer can make a real difference for patients in life-threatening situations.”

The Red Cross is responsible for collecting 40% of the nation’s blood supply, meeting the needs of more than 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers. To achieve this, the Red Cross must collect around 12,500 blood donations and 3,000 platelet donations every day.

In Southern Nevada, nearly 20 hospitals rely on the Red Cross for their blood supply.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters, supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, teaches skills that save lives, distributes international humanitarian aid, and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org.

Red Cross of Southern Nevada blood drive

■ Wednesday, June 4

■ Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue, 300 N. Highway 160

■ 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Appointments are needed:

■ redcross.org/GiveBlood

■ 1-800-RED CROSS