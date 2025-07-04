Supply drives underway for Back-to-School

With its utility buckets at the ready, Valley Electric Association's Fill the Bucket Truck supply drive often attracts lots of generous patrons who donate a myriad of school supplies to benefit students. Co-op officials are hoping for another successful drive in 2025. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Valley Electric Association's annual Fill the Bucket Truck event has been a longtime part of the community, bringing in supplies to furnish schools within its service territory. This 2025 effort is now underway and will culminate on July 26 with collection sites at local stores. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

A youngster is pictured receiving supplies from one of the many organizations that volunteered to hand out items at the 2024 Back-to-School-Fair. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Back-to-School Fair always sees a steady stream of families making their way through the line of booths where supplies are handed out and parents are encouraged to mark July 26 on their calendars for the 2025 event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Each year, hundreds of brand new backpacks are staged in readiness for the Back-to-School Fair and once they select which they'd like, students are then directed to vendor tables to receive an assortment of supplies to fill them with. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The annual Back-to-School Fair in Pahrump gives area families the opportunity to pick up all kinds of school supplies, along with free backpacks and sports physicals, to support their students in the coming school year. This year's fair is set for July 26 and donations can be dropped off at Family Dollar or Dollar General. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

It may only be mid-summer vacation for the students of Nye County but thoughts are already turning to equipping local kids for the coming school term and it’s a community-wide effort, with area businesses and organizations banding together to make sure there are sufficient supplies for academic success.

Heading up this year’s Back to School Fair is the NyE Communities Coalition and its board of directors. Utilizing donations, both monetary and material, the NyECC is gearing up to hand out just about anything a student might need, from pens, pencils and paper to rulers, folders, notebooks and of course, a brand new backpack to put all of the supplies in.

Key partnerships are helping the cause, with Valley Electric Association committing over 525 backpacks and Desert View Hospital offering financial support, as is Leeward Renewable Energy with its sponsorship. Donation boxes have also been set up around town so patrons of Family Dollar and Dollar General can conveniently purchase a few supplies while doing their shopping. And there are approximately 50 different organizations and businesses registered to take part as vendor booths, where they too will supply items for schoolchildren, along with valuable information for parents and families about local services and resources.

In addition to handing out things students need in a classroom setting, the NyECC will be bringing its car seat program to the 2025 Back-to-School Fair, helping ensure children are traveling safely. Free car seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Event organizers noted that in years past, somewhere around 100 car seats have been given to families each year.

Sports physicals are another offering attendees will find at the Back to School Fair. This year, these free exams, necessary for participation in school sports, will be offered by Dr. Taylor with Pahrump Pain Free Clinic.

Pam Smith, a former NyECC staffer who now works at the Nye County School District, is taking two months this summer to help head up the Back to School Fair once again. She’s keeping track of the supply inventory to ensure that any supplemental supplies are purchased, so each student can receive the same items. With a team, she is also working to fill backpacks that are destined for students in Tonopah, Round Mountain, Beatty, Gabbs and Duckwater, as well as in Lincoln County, which the NyECC serves.

“As we prepare for a new school year, it is so important that every child has the tools they need to succeed,” NyECC Board President Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The Back to School Fair is a wonderful opportunity for families to get free backpacks, school supplies and essential health resources — all in one place. We encourage families with school-aged children to come and and take advantage of this community event. Together, we can give our kids a strong start to the year ahead.”

The Back to School Fair is set for Saturday, July 26 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Pahrump Valley High School, 501 E. Calvada Blvd. Parents are reminded that all students are required to be present in order for backpacks and supplies to be received.

For more information contact MaryRose Parkman at 775-727-9970 extension 209 or email Smith at PVSmith@NyeSchools.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

VEA Fill the Bucket Truck supply drive underway

Valley Electric Association has donated over 525 backpacks to support the coming Back-to-School Fair but this co-op is doing more than just providing fun and fanciful bags to tote around supplies. Each year the co-op hosts its annual Fill the Bucket Truck School Supply Drive to bridge any gaps at schools within its service territory and this year's event is underway.

From now until July 25, donations can be dropped off at the Valley Electric main lobby and on July 26, the main push to generate contributions will be held.

The Fill the Bucket Truck drive will set up in front of Albertsons, Smith's, Walmart and the Valley Electric Conference Center on Saturday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and volunteers will welcome supplies and/or monetary donations.