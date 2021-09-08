81°F
Suspect to face DUI, other charges in fatal Nye crash

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 8, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Tyler Kennedy

The man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a fatal two-vehicle crash in late March of this year has been bound over to Tonopah District Court following a two-day preliminary hearing in Beatty Justice Court.

As stated in a Nye County District Attorney’s Office Sept. 1 news release, Tyler Kennedy, 32, of Arizona, stands accused of causing the March 27 crash on U.S. 95 between Beatty and Goldfield in Northern Nye County that killed Michael Durmeier, 39, his daughter Georgia Durmeier, 12, and his fiancée Lauren Starcevich, 38.

Two other passengers, who were children in Durmeier’s vehicle, survived the crash.

As a result, Kennedy could face a possible jury trial on five counts of DUI causing death or substantial injury and five counts of reckless driving causing death or substantial injury if a guilty plea agreement is not reached between prosecutors and the defense.

Allegedly impaired

Authorities allege Kennedy was under the influence of methamphetamine and/or fentanyl at the time of the crash.

“This was an important step toward getting some measure of justice for the people who lost so much,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said. “I am thankful for the witnesses who came from as far away as Arkansas and Oregon, and in many cases had to relive painful memories. I am also proud of the work my team has done on the case. We had to take evidence that presented many challenges and build it into a case that we can take to a jury, and that’s been accomplished.”

The release also stated that several witnesses gave accounts of the moments leading up to the crash and the immediate aftermath.

During the preliminary hearing last month, a scientific expert also testified regarding the likely contents of Kennedy’s blood at the time of the crash.

Details of the crash

Highway patrol officials said the collision occurred within a few miles of the Scotty’s Junction turnoff for Death Valley National Park when Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck was headed northbound on the highway as Durmeier’s SUV was headed southbound.

For unknown reasons according to authorities, the Ford veered into the southbound lane and struck the driver’s side of Durmeier’s vehicle, where it overturned.

Starcevich and two children were ejected from the SUV, according to the highway patrol.

Two other children were transported to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.

The victims were traveling from their hometown in Idaho, en route to Las Vegas and the Grand

Canyon for a family vacation.

Kennedy is facing two to 20 years in prison for each DUI count and one to six years for each reckless driving count.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Tonopah District Court on Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m. in front of Nye County Fifth District Court Judge Robert Lane.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

