Swim lesson sign ups at Pahrump Community Pool begin

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Swim lessons will run in three separate two-week sessions throughout June and July. Spaces are limited and sign-ups are in-person only.
Staff report
May 30, 2025 - 4:20 am
 

The town of Pahrump announces swim lesson sign-ups are open for the 2025 season at the Pahrump Community Pool.

Registration will be held in person on June 9 and 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please note that sign-ups will not be taken over the phone and spaces are limited.

Swim lessons will run in three separate two-week sessions throughout the summer:

June 16 – 27

June 30 – July 11

July 14 – 25

Classes will be held Monday through Friday, with time slots at:

10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

6:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

There will be no class on Friday, July 4th, due to the holiday, but a make-up session will be held Saturday, July 5th.

Classes will be divided into:

“Mommy and Me” sessions for children ages 2 and under

Standard swim lessons for children ages 3 and up

The toddler swim lessons are supported by a grant from the Southern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council.

The pool will be open today 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Saturday.

For more details, visit pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool.

