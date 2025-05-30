Swim lesson sign ups at Pahrump Community Pool begin

Spaces are limited and sign-ups are in-person only.

PHOTOS: Remembering those who gave all­ in defense of freedom

Water district now leasing its own office

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Swim lessons will run in three separate two-week sessions throughout June and July. Spaces are limited and sign-ups are in-person only.

The town of Pahrump announces swim lesson sign-ups are open for the 2025 season at the Pahrump Community Pool.

Registration will be held in person on June 9 and 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please note that sign-ups will not be taken over the phone and spaces are limited.

Swim lessons will run in three separate two-week sessions throughout the summer:

■ June 16 – 27

■ June 30 – July 11

■ July 14 – 25

Classes will be held Monday through Friday, with time slots at:

■ 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

■ 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

■ 6:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

There will be no class on Friday, July 4th, due to the holiday, but a make-up session will be held Saturday, July 5th.

Classes will be divided into:

■ “Mommy and Me” sessions for children ages 2 and under

■ Standard swim lessons for children ages 3 and up

The toddler swim lessons are supported by a grant from the Southern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council.

The pool will be open today 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Saturday.

For more details, visit pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool.