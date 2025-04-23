Take a cruise for a cause

Allen Lynn/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Off-road enthusiasts have the chance to take to the desert trails around Beatty during the 4th Annual Bighorn Outback Explorers' Poker Run, set for this Saturday.

Whether residents love to hit the trails in their off-highway vehicles or prefer to take to the streets for a cruise around town, two opportunities to enjoy the open road are right around the corner.

First up is the Bighorn Outback Explorers’ 4th Annual Poker Run, slated for this Saturday, April 26 in Beatty. Featuring a brand-new course, the BOE Poker Run is designed exclusively for four-by-four vehicles, ATVs and UTVs.

The fun will kick off with an opportunity to fuel up with breakfast, which will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Beatty Senior Center for $10 per plate, cash only. The last of the vehicles taking part are also set to start out no later than 10 a.m. Lunch will be served from noon to 4 p.m. at the Beatty Community Center, with chicken or rib plates for $25 each, including sides. The day’s prize winners will be announced following lunch, with cash prizes going for the two best poker hands. BOE Poker Run patrons can also purchase raffle tickets. All proceeds will go to benefit both Beatty schools and the Beatty Senior Center.

There are no dirt bikes or two-wheel-drive vehicles permitted to participate and the course is not recommended to extra large extended cab trucks. All drivers must be 18 years or older.

The entry fee is $35 and online registration can be completed at BOEClub.net

In-person registration will take place Friday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 26 from 7 to 10 a.m., at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Avenue South.

For more information contact the BOE trail master at 253-736-4273 or BighornOE@gmail.com

Then it will be First Choice Pregnancy’s turn to be the beneficiary, with the 17th Annual Debbie Marquez Diaper Run set for Saturday, May 3 in Pahrump. Bikers Against Bullying is sponsoring this year’s event, the main goal of which is to raise funds for First Choice Pregnancy, along with generating donations of some of the nonprofit center’s most commonly distributed items, diapers and baby wipes.

For the Pahrump Diaper Run, which is run in the same manner as a poker run, there are no restrictions on auto type and all vehicles are welcome.

Same-day registration will take place at Our Place Coffee Shop starting at 9 a.m. on May 3 and it’ll be “kickstands up” at 10:30 a.m. Registration, which includes lunch, is $25 plus a pack of size 4, 5 or 6 diapers for each rider. Passengers are $15 plus a pack of unscented baby wipes.

Those who cannot attend in person but would like to lend a hand can do so by dropping off diaper and wipe donations at sponsor locations that include Our Place, Caff’e Chilly, Wild Side Tavern and the Circle K on Homestead Road. Donation boxes are also located at Tower Pizza, Rivas Mexican Grill and Mastertech Computers.

For more information visit the Pahrump Bikers Against Bullying Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com