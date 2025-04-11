Take your kids to the Kindergarten Round Up

Getty Images Parents with children who will be starting kindergarten next school year are invited for the Nye County School District's Kindergarten Round Up, where they can find out their child's school, meet staff and more.

As the 2024-2025 school year begins winding down, the Nye County School District is already gearing up for the next, with its annual Kindergarten Round Up slated for the first Friday in May.

Area families with youngsters who will be entering the public school system for the first time in the coming months are encouraged to mark their calendars for this vital event.

“Calling all parents of future students! Nye County School District is excited to announce our upcoming Kindergarten Round Up event for Pahrump and we’re even welcoming Pre-K families too,” the district announced on April 2.

“Who would we like to see? All parents planning to enroll their child in kindergarten for the 2025-2026 school year, including those students currently in Pre-K as well as those who are not, and any parents interested in enrolling their children in Pre-K at Mt. Charleston for the 2025-2026 school year.”

Before heading out for the round up, there are a few things school officials would like parents to keep in mind. If their child has not been previously enrolled with the Nye County School District, parents will need to bring their child’s birth certificate and shot records, along with two documents containing the parent’s name and address and their photo ID.

Families with questions prior to the event can also visit the district’s website for answers to queries such as eligibility for kindergarten and how to enroll online. For those wondering if their child is eligible for Pre-K, however, the district noted that this is determined on an individual basis due to various regulations.

“Please come to the round up to find out,” the district urged.

At the Kindergarten Round Up, students will find out which school they are zoned for, be able to meet the staff they will be interacting with next school year and even enjoy a crafting activity with their parents.

“The Mt. Charleston staff will be on hand to assist you with the registration process and health office staff will be available to answer any questions you may have about immunizations,” the district noted. “We look forward to welcoming you and your future student to the Nye County School District family for the upcoming school year.”

The Kindergarten Round Up is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 2 at Mt. Charleston Elementary School, 1521 Idaho St., between Pahrump Valley Blvd. and S. Dandelion Street.

Online enrollment will be available starting April 15 at Nye.K12.nv.us/page/registration-enrollment

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com