Tech donations keep Heroes Deserve Help thriving

Although it may not look like much at casual glance, the technology and e-waste loaded into this truck actually represents the start of a new chapter for veterans. Using such donations, Heroes Deserve Help furnishes veteran students and entrepreneurs with the technology they need to succeed. (Nathaniel Miller/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Jim Yost assisted the Heroes Deserve Help mission by flying into the Calvada Meadows Airport to pick up items that had been refurbished and were ready to be taken to the veterans who will now use them. (Nathaniel Miller/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Heroes Deserve Help works to assist veterans with success in the civilian world by providing them with the technology they need for furthering their education or starting their own small business. (Heroes Deserve Help)

Heroes Deserve Help has been operating in the Pahrump Valley for about four years and awareness of its mission is steadily gaining ground, with several new donations making their way to the nonprofit this month.

Nathaniel Miller is the CEO of Heroes Deserve Help, which he founded in San Dimas, Calif. and brought to Pahrump when moving here in 2021. In that time, Miller has created key partnerships that have played a major role in keeping the nonprofit flush with technology and e-waste. These items, which others no longer find value in, are treasure for Heroes Deserves Help, which works to refurbish electronics such as desktops, laptops and printers, that are then donated to veterans pursing higher education, job training or a small business start-up.

“The Nye County IT Dept. donated another truckload with seven pallets of mostly good, reusable technology,” a delighted Miller reported to the Pahrump Valley Times. “Josh Osborne, owner over at Great Computer Deals, donated a small shed full of e-waste that we picked up and now this is an ongoing relationship. C1 Technical Services, which is women- and veteran-owned, is a point-of-sales technology service company for restaurant chains around the country and they donated four pallets of technology and e-waste in support of our mission.”

Miller explained that these donations are crucial in restocking the nonprofit’s resources, as Heroes Deserve Help has been quite busy doling out technology donations.

“We’ve completed 17 laptops for training in support of Tower Training Academy in North Las Vegas, which provides Wind Turbine Maintenance and Battery Backup training to veterans. Ten laptops and seven cell phones were donated for Coastline College Veterans Resource Centers for incoming veteran students. Thirty desktop mini computers - which we were going to scrap but ended up refurbishing – were sent off with Wings of Faith, who requested these for the Native American Apache Reservation in Holbrook, Arizona. Jim Yost, who is a key person in this organization, flew into Calvada Meadows Airport Sunday, June 8 to take the technology with him.”

Miller noted that he has a small cargo van and is always willing to arrange a donation pick-up. Items Heroes Deserve Help accepts include used laptops, desktops, partial CPUs, mice, keyboards, toner and ink jet cartridges, phones and most other electronics. However, the nonprofit does not accept microwaves, light bulbs, appliances, household batteries or older model televisions.

The community is also welcome to drop off e-waste at Great Computer Deals, 1190 E. Hwy. 372, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For questions on Heroes Deserve Help or to arrange a donation pick-up, call 775-505-7042.

More information can be found at HeroesDeserveHelp.org

Heroes Deserve Help accepts:

■ used laptops

■ desktops

■ partial CPUs

■ mice and keyboards

■ toner and ink jet cartridges

■ phones

The nonprofit does not accept:

■ microwaves

■ light bulbs

■ appliances

■ household batteries

■ older model televisions