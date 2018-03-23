Tech-support scam victims to share in millions

The Federal Trade Commission will begin mailing 36,830 checks totaling $10,158,601, to consumers who lost money to a technical support scam, officials announced this week.

Thinkstock According to the FTC, the defendants used high-pressure sales pitches to market tech support products and services by falsely claiming to find viruses and malware on people’s computers.

The Federal Trade Commission will begin mailing 36,830 checks totaling $10,158,601, to consumers who lost money to a technical support scam, officials announced this week.

Inbound Call Experts LLC, doing business as Advanced Tech Support, along with other defendants, agreed to pay more than $10 million as part of a settlement with the FTC, the FTC said.

According to the FTC, the defendants used high-pressure sales pitches to market tech support products and services by falsely claiming to find viruses and malware on people’s computers.

The average refund amount is $277.44. Recipients should deposit or cash checks within 60 days. The FTC never requires people to pay money or provide account information to cash a refund check.

If recipients have questions about the refunds, they should contact the FTC’s refund administrator, Analytics at 1-877-793-0908.

Those who believe they’ve been a victim of this scam are asked to file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov