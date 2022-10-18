58°F
Tecopa Road rollover crash kills 2

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 18, 2022 - 1:22 pm
 

A rollover crash along Tecopa Hot Springs Road has claimed the lives of two people.

As stated in a California Highway Patrol news release, Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene on Oct. 7, just before 7 a.m.

The vehicle, according to the release, was reported to be half submerged in a marsh and resting on its roof.

“At approximately 4:10 a.m., a 40-year-old female from Tecopa Hot Springs, California was driving her Ford Mustang convertible at an unknown speed, northbound on Tecopa Hot Springs Road, north of Furnace Creek Road,” the release stated. “A 38-year-old male from Hesperia, California, was seated in the front right passenger seat of the Ford Mustang. For unknown reasons, the driver caused or allowed her vehicle to move onto the right shoulder of Tecopa Hot Springs Road.”

The release went on to state that the driver over-corrected to the left, and then back to the right, which caused her vehicle to spin in a clockwise manner as it continued in a northeasterly direction and off the road.

As the vehicle left the road, the soft mud of the shoulder caught the leading tires and the vehicle overturned onto its roof in the water, according to the release.

Resident contacted first responders

“A resident of Tecopa Hot Springs heard what he thought was a big splash and later investigated the noise,” the release noted. “When he searched the area, he observed the overturned vehicle and reported it the California Highway Patrol.”

Emergency personnel from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department and Southern Inyo Tecopa Fire Department arrived on scene, where crews winched the vehicle over and discovered both parties deceased.

The Bishop CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call 760-872-5150.

