The heat is on in Pahrump region

The hottest weather of the year, so far, is settling in, prompting an excessive heat warning for a widespread region, including Southern Nye County and Death Valley National Park.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A construction worker is under the sun as daytime heat was building in the Pahrump area earlier this month.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal A hawk perches on a fence post near the Jean dry lake bed on Monday, June 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. The excessive heat warning covers a widespread area, including Las Vegas and Pahrump.

The hottest weather of the year, so far, is settling in, prompting an excessive heat warning for a widespread region, including Southern Nye County and Death Valley National Park.

The warning, which kicked in at 10 a.m. Tuesday, was set to run until 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 12, for a widespread region that includes Pahrump, Amargosa Valley, Indian Springs and Las Vegas among multiple regional communities.

The weather service projected daily high temperatures of:

■ 103 to 107 in the Pahrump Valley. The average high for this time of year is around 93.

■ 115 to 120 at Death Valley National Park. The average high is 108.

■ 105 to 110 in the Las Vegas Valley. The average high is 97.

As part of its statement, the weather service warned of “high heat risk.”

“Due to our cooler than normal May and lack of time to acclimate, heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be possible,” the statement read. “People most vulnerable to heat illnesses include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments.”

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” the weather service advised. “When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” it added. “This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

The heat comes a little more than two weeks after in excess of 3 inches of snow fell within Nye County in the Tonopah region. Over this past weekend, a freeze warning was issued for portions of northern Nye County.

The temperature fell to 38 on June 8 in the Round Mountain area and 33 near Manhattan, according to the weather service, citing information from Weather Underground.

In southern Nye County, an excessive heat watch was upgraded early Monday to the excessive heat warning.

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s by Saturday. “A gradual cooling trend is forecast for the weekend with temperatures pulling back to normal,” the weather service said in a separate statement.

Dry conditions are forecast.

“Only chances for precipitation in the next seven days will be isolated showers/thunderstorms possible in northern Inyo County and south-central Nevada each afternoon/evening from Wednesday through the weekend,” the weather service said.