News

Third recall attempt launched against Newsom

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 19, 2020 - 11:32 am
 
Updated July 19, 2020 - 11:33 am

Citing what it called “unaffordable housing, record homelessness, rising crime, failing school, independent contractors thrown out of work, exploding pension debt and now, a locked-down population while the prisons are empties,” Recall Gavin Newsom claimed more than 80,000 California voters have signed up to sign and circulate recall petitions in an attempt to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

With a range of issues ranging from the lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic to “encroachments on the 1st Amendment” including the right to “speak our minds” and “to freely assemble” and to “congregate” whether at a church or on the beach, Recall Gavin Newsom claims to be building an army to recall the governor.

Claiming a need to “take the offensive against the ongoing destruction of our public schools” and concerns about making it “impossible to hold students or teachers accountable,” the group, calling itself the California Patriot Coalition, claims it is not affiliated with any candidate or candidate committee.

The move was launched June 10, and supporters of the recall have until Nov. 17 to collect the 1,495,709 signatures needed to require a recall election. Two previous recall petitions against Newsom have already failed. The first recall submitted only 281,917 valid signatures, while the second recall was ended by supporters when it became clear it would not gather enough signatures and lacked the money to obtain the remainder.

The governor has said the recall will cost taxpayers $81 million and is being led by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Newsom was elected in 2018 with 61.9% of the vote. Since 1911, there have been 51 attempts to recall a sitting California governor, with the only successful campaign coming in 2003 when Gov. Gray Davis was recalled. Arnold Schwarzenegger won the ensuing election for governor.

The Spring Mountain National Recreation Area sign is seen outside Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 24, ...
Spring Mountains NRA bans campfires because of fire danger
Staff Report

Because of extremely high fire danger, the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has updated its Stage II Fire Restrictions to include no campfires in developed campgrounds and day use areas. The restrictions will remain in place until forest officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire.

Nye County Sheriff's Office
A traffic stop in Pahrump leads to multiple arrests
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A mix of five residents from Clark and Nye counties were arrested after a traffic stop led to an investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on July 8.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken from the presentation packet for the Nye County Schoo ...
Nye County School Board selects blend of three re-entry options
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After weeks of waiting and wondering, Nye County parents now know what the 2020-2021 school year will look like for their children. The precise details are still to be hammered out by the individual schools, but there is now a general overview of what the coming academic term will bring.

Getty Images The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES, is ...
Nye encourages community to participate in CARES funding surveys
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is asking the public to participate in two important surveys regarding the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, one focusing on small businesses and another centered on individuals and families, the results of which will help guide the county as it moves forward during the public health crisis.

Anthony Kitchingham
Clark County man accused of making bomb threat at Pahrump DMV arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Clark County resident who was refused service at Pahrump’s Department of Motor Vehicles field office, is being accused of threatening to blow up the building, according to Nye County law enforcement officials.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by the Nye County Sheriff's Office, this photo sho ...
COVID-19 outbreak reaches Nye County detention centers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the last four months, COVID-19 has been steadily spreading throughout Nevada and though Nye County’s numbers remain low in comparison to the state as a whole, the county has certainly not escaped unscathed.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 15 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $24 million.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Nye County, Pahrump get ‘yellow zone’ designations
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County — and Pahrump specifically — are classified as “yellow zone” localities and have been asked to provide additional actions that have been taken or that are planned beyond measures already taken statewide to implement COVID-19 policy recommendations from the White House.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A sign welcomes motorists to rural Nye County as shown in thi ...
Nye County designated disaster area due to drought
Staff Report

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has notified Gov. Steve Sisolak that Nye County has been designated as a primary natural disaster area due to a recent drought.