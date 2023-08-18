This free event will make the whole family ‘smile’

What does a smile mean to me? The question is at the center of the Smiles Across Pahrump event, which makes its return this month following a several-year hiatus.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Approximately 30 bicycles were donated to the last Smiles Across Pahrump event, hosted in 2019. There will be dozens available for raffle at the next event, set for next Saturday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In this 2019 file photo, youth are pictured showing off their karaoke talents at Smile Across Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times All sorts of games will be available to entertain Smiles Across Pahrump attendees, with a previous event attendee shown balancing dice for a prize.

This is the query at the center of the Smiles Across Pahrump event, which is making its official return later this month following a several-year hiatus.

Valley youth ages 17 and younger are invited to create a work of art or short essay detailing just what it is that a smile means to them. In exchange, every youngster and teen who brings along their smiles explanation will receive a ticket to be entered into the Smiles Across Pahrump large prizes raffle, with all sorts of fun items up for grabs, including the always-coveted brand new bicycles.

“I think a smile means people are happy and not mean,” a six-year-old named Kaitlynn wrote in 2019, the last time the event was held. “I think a smile means I made a person happy. I like being around people when they smile. When I smile, I feel happy and nice. Sometimes I feel safe and chill when I am happy.”

Another area youth named Kyler wrote, “What a smile means to me is when someone has joy, happiness, friendship and having fun. Smiles make people feel joy, love, happiness… smiles are frowns turned upside down. Smiles make you dream big.”

Hosting once again this year will be Pahrump Moose Lodge #808, which took over the event many years ago. Originally the brainchild of Butch “Patches” Harper, the event was assumed by the Kiwanis Club when Harper passed in 2015 and was then handed off to the Moose.

Known as Pahrump’s Goodwill Ambassador, Harper started Smiles Across Pahrump with a simple goal in mind; bringing families together for a day without computer screens and television but with plenty of fun and, of course, smiles. Moose Lodge member Chanda Wieland remarked that the lodge is striving to keep true to this mission and they are anticipating a wonderful event for all.

“Smiles Across Pahrump is open to the entire community,” Wieland emphasized. “And the food, the games, the raffles, all of it, is 100% free of charge, there will be nothing sold at our event. We just want families to be able to come out and enjoy a great day together without having to worry about anything.”

There will be a variety of vendors on site during the event but as Wieland noted, they will only be distributing information and materials relevant to their programs. She added that these vendors will be able to raise awareness about themselves and the many local opportunities there are for positive family and youth activities and services.

“We want to let parents know there are things for their kids to do in Pahrump,” Wieland stated. “We have 4-H, we have dance groups, we have the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, there is so much here that our community should know about!”

Smiles Across Pahrump is set for Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 1100 Second Street. For more information contact Wieland at 616-902-0629.

